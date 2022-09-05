Russia revokes media license of top independent newspaper

S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety
This Highly-Rated Musical Education Is Just $35
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety
This Highly-Rated Musical Education Is Just $35
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety
This Highly-Rated Musical Education Is Just $35
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety
This Highly-Rated Musical Education Is Just $35
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail

Russia revokes media license of top independent newspaper

Mon., September 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, centre, editor-in-chief of the influential Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, sits next to the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow on Monday upheld a motion from Russian authorities to revoke the license of a top independent newspaper that for years has been critical of the Kremlin, the latest move in a months-long crackdown on independent media, opposition activists and human rights groups.

The ruling against Novaya Gazeta, Russia's most renowned independent newspaper, comes amid Russia's grinding military campaign in Ukraine and the Kremlin's effort to silence critics of what it calls a “special military operation.”

Dmitry Muratov, Nobel Peace Prize-winning editor-in-chief of the newspaper, called the ruling on Monday “political” and “not having the slightest legal basis," and he promised to contest it.

Roskomnadzor, Russia's media and internet regulator, petitioned the court to revoke Novaya Gazeta's license, accusing it of failing to submit the newsroom charter to authorities on time.

Novaya Gazeta announced March 28 that it was suspending operations for the duration of what it referred to in quotation marks as “the special operation” in Ukraine, the term that Russian authorities insist media must use for the military action in Ukraine.

Its team, however, launched a new project, Novaya Gazeta Europe, from abroad, criticizing the operation in Russia’s ex-Soviet neighbor.

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia’s Kremlin-controlled parliament approved legislation that outlawed alleged disparaging of the Russian military or the spread of “false information” about the country’s military operation in Ukraine.

Dozens of Russian independent media outlets were banned as a result, while other announced halting any reporting related to Ukraine.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.