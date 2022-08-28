S&P 500   4,057.66
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
2 high-rise towers in India demolished for violating laws
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
2 high-rise towers in India demolished for violating laws
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
2 high-rise towers in India demolished for violating laws
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks

Sun., August 28, 2022 | Yesica Fisch, Associated Press

Workers drain water from a crater created by an explosion that damaged a residential building after a Russian attack in Slovyansk, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine traded claims of rocket and artillery strikes at or near Europe's largest nuclear power plant on Sunday, intensifying fears that the fighting could damage the facility and cause a massive radiation leak.

Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant soon after the war began and hold adjacent territory along the left bank of the wide Dnieper River. Ukraine controls the right bank, including the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the facility.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Sunday that Ukrainian forces had shelled the plant twice over the past day and that some shells fell near buildings storing reactor fuel and radioactive waste.

"One projectile fell in the area of the sixth power unit, and the other five in front of the sixth unit pumping station, which provides cooling for this reactor,” Konashenkov said, adding that radiation levels were normal.

Heavy firing during the night left parts of Nikopol without electricity, said Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Rocket strikes damaged about a dozen residences in Marhanets, according to Yevhen Yevtushenko, the administration head for the district that includes the city of about 45,000.

The city of Zaporizhzhia, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) up the Dnieper River from the nuclear plant, also came under Russian fire during the night, damaging dozens of apartment buildings and homes and wounding two people, city council member Anatoliy Kurtev said. Russian forces struck a Zaporizhzhia repair shop for Ukrainian air force helicopters, Konashenkov said.

The claims from both sides couldn't be independently verified.

Downriver from the nuclear plant, Ukrainian rockets hit the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant and adjacent city three times on Sunday, said Vladimir Leontyev, the head of the Russia-installed local administration.


The plant's dam is a major roadway across the river and a potentially key Russian supply route. The dam forms a reservoir that provides water for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

In eastern Ukraine, where Russian and separatist forces are trying to take control, shelling hit the large and strategically significant cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, with no casualties reported, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Donetsk region governor. Konashenkov said Russian missile strikes killed 250 Ukrainian soldiers and reservists in and near Sloviansk. Ukrainian officials didn't comment on the claim, in keeping with their policy of not discussing losses.

Sloviansk resident Kostiantyn Daineko told The Associated Press that he was falling asleep when an explosion blew out his apartment windows.

“I opened my eyes and saw how the window frame was flying over me, the frame and pieces of broken glass,” he said.

Russian and separatist forces hold much of the Donetsk region, one of two Russia has recognized as sovereign states.

Authorities last week began distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the Zaporizhzhia plant in case of radiation exposure.

Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for the plant’s nuclear reactors. The systems require electricity, and the plant was temporarily knocked offline Thursday because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. A cooling system failure could cause a nuclear meltdown.

Periodic shelling has damaged the power station’s infrastructure, Ukraine’s nuclear power operator, Energoatom, said Saturday.

“There are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the fire hazard is high,” it said.

The U.N.’s atomic energy agency has tried to work out an agreement with Ukrainian and Russian authorities to send a team to inspect and secure the plant, but it remained unclear when the visit might take place.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

___

This story has been corrected to show that the first name of the Sloviansk resident is Kostiantyn, not Konstiantyn.

