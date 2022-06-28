×
S&P 500   3,844.63 (-1.42%)
DOW   31,145.87 (-0.93%)
QQQ   285.76 (-2.29%)
AAPL   138.61 (-2.15%)
MSFT   258.15 (-2.54%)
META   163.30 (-3.65%)
GOOGL   2,245.40 (-3.08%)
AMZN   108.24 (-4.40%)
TSLA   703.51 (-4.25%)
NVDA   160.60 (-4.80%)
NIO   22.28 (-2.92%)
BABA   117.20 (-1.29%)
AMD   80.87 (-6.14%)
MU   58.52 (-0.44%)
CGC   3.62 (-4.49%)
T   20.72 (-0.29%)
GE   65.96 (-1.12%)
F   11.95 (-0.75%)
DIS   97.27 (+0.68%)
AMC   13.55 (-4.10%)
PFE   50.49 (-2.68%)
PYPL   72.90 (-4.00%)
NFLX   182.72 (-3.39%)
Russia working on Taliban ties, Putin says in Tajikistan

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 | The Associated Press


Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Tajikistan's President Emomali Rakhmon pose for a photo during their meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Alexander Shcherbak, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says Russia is trying to build relations with the Taliban and that Russia wants to see all the ethnic groups in Afghanistan take part in running the country.

Putin's statement Tuesday came in a meeting with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan during the Russian leader's first trip abroad since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict.

Tajikistan, which hosts a Russian military base, has a long and porous border with Afghanistan and is wary that Islamic radicalism could seep into the country.

“We are doing everything so that the situation in that country normalizes,” Putin said in Dushanbe, the Tajik capital. “We are attempting to build relations with the political forces that control the situation.”

“We are working from the premise that all ethnic groups in Afghanistan, as was already said, must properly participate in running the country,” he said.

Although Russia designates the Taliban as a terrorist group, the Taliban have representation in Russia and a delegation attended the recent St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Putin on Wednesday will be in the Turkmen capital Ashgabat for a summit of leaders of Caspian Sea littoral states.


