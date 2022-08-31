Russian politicians offer mixed view of Gorbachev's legacy

S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Germany upbeat on energy security; Russia cuts gas to France
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Cargo ship beached after collision in Bay of Gibraltar
Global stocks down after strong US jobs data
S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Germany upbeat on energy security; Russia cuts gas to France
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Cargo ship beached after collision in Bay of Gibraltar
Global stocks down after strong US jobs data
S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Germany upbeat on energy security; Russia cuts gas to France
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Cargo ship beached after collision in Bay of Gibraltar
Global stocks down after strong US jobs data
S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Germany upbeat on energy security; Russia cuts gas to France
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Cargo ship beached after collision in Bay of Gibraltar
Global stocks down after strong US jobs data

Russian politicians offer mixed view of Gorbachev's legacy

Wed., August 31, 2022 | Vladimir Isachenkov, Associated Press

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right, talks with former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the start of a news conference at the Castle of Gottorf in Schleswig, northern Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2004. Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital. (Carsten Rehder/dpa via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials and lawmakers treaded carefully Wednesday while reacting to Mikhail Gorbachev's death, praising him for his role in ending the Cold War but deploring his failure to avert the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The stance was reflected by state television broadcasts, which paid tributes to Gorbachev as a historic figure but described his reforms as poorly planned and held him responsible for failing to safeguard the country's interests in dialogue with the West.

The criticism echoed earlier assessments by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has famously lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.”

In a telegram of condolences released by the Kremlin, Putin praised Gorbachev as a man who left “ an enormous impact on the course of world history.”

“He led the country during difficult and dramatic changes, amid large-scale foreign policy, economic and society challenges,” Putin said. “He deeply realized that reforms were necessary and tried to offer his solutions for the acute problems.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Gorbachev as an “extraordinary” statesman who will “always remain in the country's history.”

“Gorbachev has given an impulse to ending the Cold War and he sincerely wanted to believe that it will be over and a new romantic period will start between the renewed Soviet Union and the collective West,” Peskov said. “Those romantic expectations failed to materialize. The bloodthirsty nature of our opponents has come to light, and it's good that we realized that in time.”

While avoiding explicit personal criticism of Gorbachev, Putin in the past repeatedly blamed him for failing to secure written commitments from the West that would rule out NATO's expansion eastward — an issue that has become a major irritant in Russia-West ties for decades and fomented tensions that exploded when the Russian leader sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.


Members of the Kremlin-controlled parliament sought followed a similar path, hailing Gorbachev's historic role but lamenting the Soviet collapse.

Leonid Slutsky, the head of the foreign affairs committee in the lower house, the State Duma, hailed Gorbachev as “the most remarkable politician of his time,” but described him as a “contradictory” figure whose reforms “played into the hands of those who were trying to wipe the USSR off the world's map.”

Sergei Mironov, the leader of the Just Russia party, told the official Tass news agency that Gorbachev “was like a breath of fresh air, embodying the hopes for colossal changes,” but added that his policies led to “the loss of a great country” and became a “tragedy for generations of Russians.”

Some others were far less polite.

Oleg Morozov, a member of the main Kremlin party, the United Russia, said that Gorbachev should have “repented” for the errors that hurt Russia's interests.

“There is a mystical coincidence in Gorbachev passing away at a time when the special military operation in Ukraine,” Morozov said in remarks carried by the state RIA Novosti news agency. “He was a willing or an unwilling co-author of the unfair world order that our soldiers are now fighting on the battlefield.”

Nikolai Kolomeitsev, the deputy head of the Communist faction in the Duma, went even further, denouncing Gorbachev as a “traitor” who “destroyed the state.”

Gobachev’s foundation said that he will be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife. The date hasn’t been set yet and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he will be given a state funeral.

___

More AP stories on Mikhail Gorbachev here: https://apnews.com/hub/mikhail-gorbachev

7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.  

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.