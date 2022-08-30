Russian prosecutors ask for 24-year sentence for ex-reporter

S&P 500   4,039.21 (+0.21%)
DOW   32,177.47 (+0.24%)
QQQ   306.19 (+0.58%)
AAPL   162.32 (+0.58%)
MSFT   266.80 (+0.59%)
META   160.59 (+0.89%)
GOOGL   110.36 (+0.86%)
AMZN   131.05 (+0.97%)
TSLA   288.44 (+1.27%)
NVDA   159.90 (+1.20%)
NIO   19.92 (+0.56%)
BABA   96.51 (-0.09%)
AMD   89.62 (+1.28%)
T   17.83 (+0.28%)
MU   57.59 (+1.02%)
CGC   4.08 (+3.03%)
F   15.71 (+0.90%)
GE   76.55 (+0.66%)
DIS   114.37 (+0.74%)
AMC   9.66 (+2.01%)
PYPL   93.26 (+0.65%)
PFE   46.33 (+0.22%)
NFLX   226.26 (+0.75%)
S&P 500   4,039.21 (+0.21%)
DOW   32,177.47 (+0.24%)
QQQ   306.19 (+0.58%)
AAPL   162.32 (+0.58%)
MSFT   266.80 (+0.59%)
META   160.59 (+0.89%)
GOOGL   110.36 (+0.86%)
AMZN   131.05 (+0.97%)
TSLA   288.44 (+1.27%)
NVDA   159.90 (+1.20%)
NIO   19.92 (+0.56%)
BABA   96.51 (-0.09%)
AMD   89.62 (+1.28%)
T   17.83 (+0.28%)
MU   57.59 (+1.02%)
CGC   4.08 (+3.03%)
F   15.71 (+0.90%)
GE   76.55 (+0.66%)
DIS   114.37 (+0.74%)
AMC   9.66 (+2.01%)
PYPL   93.26 (+0.65%)
PFE   46.33 (+0.22%)
NFLX   226.26 (+0.75%)
S&P 500   4,039.21 (+0.21%)
DOW   32,177.47 (+0.24%)
QQQ   306.19 (+0.58%)
AAPL   162.32 (+0.58%)
MSFT   266.80 (+0.59%)
META   160.59 (+0.89%)
GOOGL   110.36 (+0.86%)
AMZN   131.05 (+0.97%)
TSLA   288.44 (+1.27%)
NVDA   159.90 (+1.20%)
NIO   19.92 (+0.56%)
BABA   96.51 (-0.09%)
AMD   89.62 (+1.28%)
T   17.83 (+0.28%)
MU   57.59 (+1.02%)
CGC   4.08 (+3.03%)
F   15.71 (+0.90%)
GE   76.55 (+0.66%)
DIS   114.37 (+0.74%)
AMC   9.66 (+2.01%)
PYPL   93.26 (+0.65%)
PFE   46.33 (+0.22%)
NFLX   226.26 (+0.75%)
S&P 500   4,039.21 (+0.21%)
DOW   32,177.47 (+0.24%)
QQQ   306.19 (+0.58%)
AAPL   162.32 (+0.58%)
MSFT   266.80 (+0.59%)
META   160.59 (+0.89%)
GOOGL   110.36 (+0.86%)
AMZN   131.05 (+0.97%)
TSLA   288.44 (+1.27%)
NVDA   159.90 (+1.20%)
NIO   19.92 (+0.56%)
BABA   96.51 (-0.09%)
AMD   89.62 (+1.28%)
T   17.83 (+0.28%)
MU   57.59 (+1.02%)
CGC   4.08 (+3.03%)
F   15.71 (+0.90%)
GE   76.55 (+0.66%)
DIS   114.37 (+0.74%)
AMC   9.66 (+2.01%)
PYPL   93.26 (+0.65%)
PFE   46.33 (+0.22%)
NFLX   226.26 (+0.75%)

Russian prosecutors ask for 24-year sentence for ex-reporter

Tue., August 30, 2022 | Vladimir Isachenkov, Associated Press

Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the director of Russia's state space corporation, stands in a cage in a courtroom in Moscow, Russia, on July 16, 2020. Prosecutors asked the court Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to sentence Safronov to 24 years in prison. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian prosecutors at the trial of a former journalist asked the court Tuesday to hand him a 24-year prison sentence on treason charges.

Ivan Safronov. who worked as a journalist for a decade before becoming an adviser to the head of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, has been in custody since his July 2020 arrest in Moscow. He has rejected the charges of passing military secrets to Czech intelligence and insisted on his innocence.

Safronov's case reflects the challenges faced by Russian journalists, which have grown even tougher amid Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

Safronov, who covered military and security issues for the leading Russian business daily Kommersant before joining Roscosmos, stated that he had collected all the information from open sources in the course of his work and did nothing illegal. He has argued that the investigators have failed to spell out the treason charges and explain what secrets he had allegedly revealed.

Many Russian journalists and human rights activists have pushed for Safronov’s release, and some have alleged that the authorities may have wanted to take revenge for his reporting that exposed Russian military incidents and shady arms deals.

Roscosmos has said that Safronov didn’t have access to state secrets, and claimed that the charges didn’t relate to Safronov’s work for the corporation, which he joined in May 2020.

Rights activists, journalists, scientists and corporate officials who have faced treason accusations in Russia in recent years have found it difficult to defend themselves because of secrecy surrounding their cases and a lack of public access to information.

Safronov’s father also worked for Kommersant covering military issues after retiring from the armed forces. In 2007, he died after falling from a window of his apartment building in Moscow.


Investigators concluded that he killed himself, but some Russian media outlets questioned the official version, pointing to his intent to publish a sensitive report about secret arms deliveries to Iran and Syria.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.