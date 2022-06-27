Russian superyacht seized by US arrives in San Diego Bay

×
S&P 500   3,901.17 (-0.27%)
DOW   31,442.37 (-0.19%)
QQQ   292.59 (-0.69%)
AAPL   141.70 (+0.03%)
MSFT   264.51 (-1.19%)
META   169.15 (-0.59%)
GOOGL   2,308.78 (-2.15%)
AMZN   113.67 (-2.40%)
TSLA   731.43 (-0.77%)
NVDA   169.01 (-1.31%)
NIO   23.20 (-3.65%)
BABA   118.93 (+1.11%)
AMD   86.64 (-0.51%)
MU   59.14 (+1.20%)
CGC   3.79 (+0.53%)
T   20.75 (-1.14%)
GE   66.62 (-0.69%)
F   12.04 (+0.25%)
DIS   96.22 (-1.60%)
AMC   14.04 (+12.59%)
PFE   51.90 (+0.60%)
PYPL   75.73 (-2.51%)
NFLX   187.20 (-1.91%)
S&P 500   3,901.17 (-0.27%)
DOW   31,442.37 (-0.19%)
QQQ   292.59 (-0.69%)
AAPL   141.70 (+0.03%)
MSFT   264.51 (-1.19%)
META   169.15 (-0.59%)
GOOGL   2,308.78 (-2.15%)
AMZN   113.67 (-2.40%)
TSLA   731.43 (-0.77%)
NVDA   169.01 (-1.31%)
NIO   23.20 (-3.65%)
BABA   118.93 (+1.11%)
AMD   86.64 (-0.51%)
MU   59.14 (+1.20%)
CGC   3.79 (+0.53%)
T   20.75 (-1.14%)
GE   66.62 (-0.69%)
F   12.04 (+0.25%)
DIS   96.22 (-1.60%)
AMC   14.04 (+12.59%)
PFE   51.90 (+0.60%)
PYPL   75.73 (-2.51%)
NFLX   187.20 (-1.91%)
S&P 500   3,901.17 (-0.27%)
DOW   31,442.37 (-0.19%)
QQQ   292.59 (-0.69%)
AAPL   141.70 (+0.03%)
MSFT   264.51 (-1.19%)
META   169.15 (-0.59%)
GOOGL   2,308.78 (-2.15%)
AMZN   113.67 (-2.40%)
TSLA   731.43 (-0.77%)
NVDA   169.01 (-1.31%)
NIO   23.20 (-3.65%)
BABA   118.93 (+1.11%)
AMD   86.64 (-0.51%)
MU   59.14 (+1.20%)
CGC   3.79 (+0.53%)
T   20.75 (-1.14%)
GE   66.62 (-0.69%)
F   12.04 (+0.25%)
DIS   96.22 (-1.60%)
AMC   14.04 (+12.59%)
PFE   51.90 (+0.60%)
PYPL   75.73 (-2.51%)
NFLX   187.20 (-1.91%)
S&P 500   3,901.17 (-0.27%)
DOW   31,442.37 (-0.19%)
QQQ   292.59 (-0.69%)
AAPL   141.70 (+0.03%)
MSFT   264.51 (-1.19%)
META   169.15 (-0.59%)
GOOGL   2,308.78 (-2.15%)
AMZN   113.67 (-2.40%)
TSLA   731.43 (-0.77%)
NVDA   169.01 (-1.31%)
NIO   23.20 (-3.65%)
BABA   118.93 (+1.11%)
AMD   86.64 (-0.51%)
MU   59.14 (+1.20%)
CGC   3.79 (+0.53%)
T   20.75 (-1.14%)
GE   66.62 (-0.69%)
F   12.04 (+0.25%)
DIS   96.22 (-1.60%)
AMC   14.04 (+12.59%)
PFE   51.90 (+0.60%)
PYPL   75.73 (-2.51%)
NFLX   187.20 (-1.91%)

Russian superyacht seized by US arrives in San Diego Bay

Monday, June 27, 2022 | The Associated Press


The super yacht Amadea passes San Diego as it comes into the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday.

The 348-foot-long (106-meter-long) Amadea flew an American flag as it sailed past the retired aircraft carrier USS Midway and under the Coronado Bridge.

“After a transpacific journey of over 5,000 miles (8,047 kilometers), the Amadea has safely docked in a port within the United States, and will remain in the custody of the U.S. government, pending its anticipated forfeiture and sale,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

The FBI linked the Amadea to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, and the vessel became a target of Task Force KleptoCapture, launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. said Kerimov secretly bought the vessel last year through various shell companies.

The U.S. won a legal battle in Fiji to take the Cayman Islands-flagged superyacht earlier this month. The Amadea made a stop in Honolulu Harbor en route to the U.S. mainland.

“The successful seizure and transport of Amadea would not have been possible without extraordinary cooperation from our foreign partners in the global effort to enforce U.S. sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war in Ukraine,” the Justice Department said.


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.