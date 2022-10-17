Russian warplane crashes in Sea of Azov port city

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed Monday in a residential area in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure on Monday, the military said.

A Su-34 bomber came down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It said that both crewmembers bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin was immediately informed about the crash, and he ordered ministers of health and emergencies along with the local governor to head to the site.

Regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said that emergency services were working to put out the fire.

Local authorities said that the massive blaze engulfed several floors of a nine-story apartment building and at least 17 apartments were affected. There was no immediate information about casualties.

The Defense Ministry said the plane that crashed had taken off for a training mission.

Yeysk, a city of about 90,000, is home to a big Russian air base.

The Su-34 is a supersonic twin-engine bomber equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons that has been a key strike component of the Russian air force. The aircraft has seen wide use during the war in Syria and the fighting in Ukraine.

