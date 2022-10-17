S&P 500   3,681.66 (+2.75%)
DOW   30,233.76 (+2.02%)
QQQ   269.25 (+3.26%)
AAPL   142.10 (+2.69%)
MSFT   235.89 (+3.21%)
META   133.99 (+5.70%)
GOOGL   100.11 (+3.68%)
AMZN   113.10 (+5.80%)
TSLA   220.95 (+7.79%)
NVDA   118.54 (+5.58%)
NIO   12.38 (+5.36%)
BABA   77.39 (+5.98%)
AMD   58.14 (+3.93%)
T   15.32 (+2.20%)
MU   53.09 (+0.70%)
CGC   2.62 (+11.49%)
F   11.86 (+1.63%)
GE   68.82 (+1.85%)
DIS   97.58 (+3.31%)
AMC   6.32 (+5.33%)
PYPL   83.69 (+4.00%)
PFE   43.68 (+1.91%)
NFLX   245.57 (+6.77%)
Russian warplane crashes into Sea of Azov city, ignites fire

Mon., October 17, 2022 | The Associated Press

In this handout photo taken from video released by OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI, flames and smoke rise from the scene where a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The Russian military says one of its warplanes crashed in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after experiencing engine failure. The Russian Defense Ministry said that a Su-34 bomber crashed into a residential area in Yeysk and caused a fire on Monday. (OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in a city on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, the military said. The crash ignited a massive blaze that engulfed several floors of a nine-story apartment building.

A Su-34 bomber came down in the port city of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission, the Russian Defense Ministry said. It said both crew members bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

There was no immediate word about any casualties on the ground but authorities reserved emergency rooms at local hospitals and scrambled medical aircraft. At least 17 apartments were said to be affected by the fire.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the crash and ordered the ministers of health and emergencies along with the local governor to head to the site.

Regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said emergency services were working to put out the fire.

Videos posted on Russian messenging app channels showed a massive fire engulfing an apartment building and loud bangs from apparent detonation of the warplane's weapons.

Yeysk, a city of 90,000, is home to a big Russian air base.

The Su-34 is a supersonic twin-engine bomber equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons that has been a key strike component of the Russian air force. The aircraft has seen wide use during the war in Syria and the fighting in Ukraine.

Monday's accident marked the 10th reported non-combat crash of a Russian warplane since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine.

