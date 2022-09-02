S&P 500   3,926.91 (-1.01%)
DOW   31,381.37 (-0.87%)
QQQ   294.89 (-1.51%)
AAPL   155.83 (-1.35%)
MSFT   256.24 (-1.60%)
META   160.15 (-3.15%)
GOOGL   107.73 (-1.83%)
AMZN   126.75 (-0.84%)
TSLA   270.21 (-2.51%)
NVDA   136.49 (-2.07%)
NIO   17.91 (-4.68%)
BABA   91.71 (-2.13%)
AMD   79.95 (-2.89%)
T   17.26 (-1.37%)
MU   56.37 (-1.64%)
CGC   3.46 (-1.70%)
F   15.06 (-0.86%)
GE   72.25 (-1.14%)
DIS   111.27 (-1.12%)
AMC   8.72 (+1.63%)
PYPL   90.87 (-1.93%)
PFE   45.99 (-1.37%)
NFLX   227.16 (-1.25%)
Russia’s Gazprom keeps gas pipeline to Germany switched off

Fri., September 2, 2022 | Geir Moulson And Joanna Kozlowska, Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Russian energy giant Gazprom said Friday that it can't resume the supply of natural gas through a key pipeline to Germany for now because of what it said was a need for urgent maintenance work, just hours before it was due to recommence deliveries.

The Russian state-run energy company had shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Wednesday for what it said would be three days of work.

It said in a social media post Friday evening that it had identified “malfunctions” of a turbine and added that the pipeline would not work unless those were eliminated.

It was the latest development in a saga in which Gazprom has advanced technical problems as the reason for reducing gas flows through Nord Stream 1 — explanations that German officials have rejected as a cover for a political power play following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gazprom said it had identified oil leaks from four turbines at the Portovaya compressor station at the Russian end of the pipeline, including the sole operational one. It claimed to have received warnings from Russia’s industrial safety watchdog that the leaks “do not allow for safe, trouble-free operation of the gas turbine engine.”

“In connection with this, it is necessary to take appropriate measures and suspend further operation of the … gas compressor unit in connection with the identified gross (safety) violations,” the company said.

Gazprom started cutting supplies through Nord Stream 1 in mid-June, blaming delays to the delivery of a turbine that had been sent to Canada for repair. Canada has since allowed the turbine's delivery to Germany, which has said that nothing stands in the way of it being sent to Russia other than Russia saying it wants the part.

In recent weeks, Nord Stream 1 has been running at only 20% of capacity.

Russia, which before the reductions started accounted for a bit more than a third of Germany’s gas supplies, has also reduced the flow of gas to other European countries which have sided with Ukraine in the war.


Natural gas is used to power industry, heat homes and offices, and generate electricity. Increasing the amount in reserve has been a key focus of the German government since Russia invaded Ukraine, to avoid rationing for industry as demand rises in the winter.

Germany's storage facilities are now over 84% full.

The head of Germany’s network regulatory agency, Klaus Mueller, tweeted that the Russian decision to keep Nord Stream 1 switched off for now increases the significance of new liquefied natural gas terminals that Germany plans to start running this winter, gas storage and “significant needs to save” gas.

It is “good that Germany is now better prepared, but now it comes down to everyone,” Mueller added.

The European Union has just reached its goal of filling its gas storage to 80%, ahead of a Nov. 1 deadline, despite Russian supply cutbacks.

European utilities have scrambled to find additional supply during the summer months to get ready for the winter’s heating demands, buying expensive liquefied gas that comes by ship, while additional supplies have come by pipeline from Norway and Azerbaijan.

Fears of winter shortage have eased somewhat as storage has progressed, but a complete cutoff could present Europe with serious difficulties, analysts say.

___

Kozlowska contributed from London.

___

Follow all of AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

