Russia’s Gazprom to halt gas to Europe via key pipeline

S&P 500   3,926.91 (-1.01%)
DOW   31,381.37 (-0.87%)
QQQ   294.89 (-1.51%)
AAPL   155.83 (-1.35%)
MSFT   256.24 (-1.60%)
META   160.15 (-3.15%)
GOOGL   107.73 (-1.83%)
AMZN   126.75 (-0.84%)
TSLA   270.21 (-2.51%)
NVDA   136.49 (-2.07%)
NIO   17.91 (-4.68%)
BABA   91.71 (-2.13%)
AMD   79.95 (-2.89%)
T   17.26 (-1.37%)
MU   56.37 (-1.64%)
CGC   3.46 (-1.70%)
F   15.06 (-0.86%)
GE   72.25 (-1.14%)
DIS   111.27 (-1.12%)
AMC   8.72 (+1.63%)
PYPL   90.87 (-1.93%)
PFE   45.99 (-1.37%)
NFLX   227.16 (-1.25%)
S&P 500   3,926.91 (-1.01%)
DOW   31,381.37 (-0.87%)
QQQ   294.89 (-1.51%)
AAPL   155.83 (-1.35%)
MSFT   256.24 (-1.60%)
META   160.15 (-3.15%)
GOOGL   107.73 (-1.83%)
AMZN   126.75 (-0.84%)
TSLA   270.21 (-2.51%)
NVDA   136.49 (-2.07%)
NIO   17.91 (-4.68%)
BABA   91.71 (-2.13%)
AMD   79.95 (-2.89%)
T   17.26 (-1.37%)
MU   56.37 (-1.64%)
CGC   3.46 (-1.70%)
F   15.06 (-0.86%)
GE   72.25 (-1.14%)
DIS   111.27 (-1.12%)
AMC   8.72 (+1.63%)
PYPL   90.87 (-1.93%)
PFE   45.99 (-1.37%)
NFLX   227.16 (-1.25%)
S&P 500   3,926.91 (-1.01%)
DOW   31,381.37 (-0.87%)
QQQ   294.89 (-1.51%)
AAPL   155.83 (-1.35%)
MSFT   256.24 (-1.60%)
META   160.15 (-3.15%)
GOOGL   107.73 (-1.83%)
AMZN   126.75 (-0.84%)
TSLA   270.21 (-2.51%)
NVDA   136.49 (-2.07%)
NIO   17.91 (-4.68%)
BABA   91.71 (-2.13%)
AMD   79.95 (-2.89%)
T   17.26 (-1.37%)
MU   56.37 (-1.64%)
CGC   3.46 (-1.70%)
F   15.06 (-0.86%)
GE   72.25 (-1.14%)
DIS   111.27 (-1.12%)
AMC   8.72 (+1.63%)
PYPL   90.87 (-1.93%)
PFE   45.99 (-1.37%)
NFLX   227.16 (-1.25%)
S&P 500   3,926.91 (-1.01%)
DOW   31,381.37 (-0.87%)
QQQ   294.89 (-1.51%)
AAPL   155.83 (-1.35%)
MSFT   256.24 (-1.60%)
META   160.15 (-3.15%)
GOOGL   107.73 (-1.83%)
AMZN   126.75 (-0.84%)
TSLA   270.21 (-2.51%)
NVDA   136.49 (-2.07%)
NIO   17.91 (-4.68%)
BABA   91.71 (-2.13%)
AMD   79.95 (-2.89%)
T   17.26 (-1.37%)
MU   56.37 (-1.64%)
CGC   3.46 (-1.70%)
F   15.06 (-0.86%)
GE   72.25 (-1.14%)
DIS   111.27 (-1.12%)
AMC   8.72 (+1.63%)
PYPL   90.87 (-1.93%)
PFE   45.99 (-1.37%)
NFLX   227.16 (-1.25%)

Russia’s Gazprom to halt gas to Europe via key pipeline

Fri., September 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian energy giant Gazprom on Friday raised the possibility of a prolonged halt of natural gas supply through a key pipeline to Germany, citing the need for urgent maintenance work.

The Russian state-run energy company said in a social media post that it had identified “malfunctions” of a key turbine along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which carries natural gas from Western Russia to Germany. It said the pipeline will not work unless these are eliminated.

Early on Wednesday, Gazprom completely halted the flow of gas through Nord Stream 1, in line with an earlier announcement, adding that the stoppage would last for three days.

The company said work was necessary on the only remaining functioning turbine at the Portovaya compressor station at the Russian end of the pipeline but German officials cast doubt on that explanation.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.