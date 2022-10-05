S&P 500   3,743.27 (-1.26%)
DOW   30,015.48 (-0.99%)
QQQ   277.28 (-1.72%)
AAPL   144.18 (-1.31%)
MSFT   245.38 (-1.41%)
META   135.79 (-3.20%)
GOOGL   99.47 (-2.13%)
AMZN   118.85 (-1.85%)
TSLA   234.90 (-5.83%)
NVDA   128.63 (-2.31%)
NIO   15.74 (-5.92%)
BABA   83.54 (-0.68%)
AMD   66.33 (-2.31%)
T   15.85 (-1.49%)
MU   53.60 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.97 (-5.41%)
F   12.27 (-0.73%)
GE   66.91 (-0.93%)
DIS   99.27 (-2.14%)
AMC   7.15 (-8.68%)
PYPL   91.43 (-1.47%)
PFE   43.71 (-1.69%)
NFLX   228.63 (-5.03%)
'Rust' cinematographer lawsuit settled, filming to resume

Wed., October 5, 2022 | Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died from a gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin. The family of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust” has agreed to settle a lawsuit against Baldwin and the movie's producers, and production will resume on the project. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust” has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the actor and the movie’s producers, and production will resume on the project in January.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust including Alec Baldwin,” Matthew Hutchins, widow of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, said in a statement Wednesday. “As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board, in January 2023.”

The agreement is a rare piece of positive news for Baldwin, who has had a turbulent year since the Oct. 21 shooting. The actor, who is also a producer on the film, was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza. They had been inside a small church during setup for filming a scene.

Baldwin has said the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger. But a recent FBI forensic report found the weapon could not not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” Matthew Hutchins, who was a plaintiff in the suit along with he and Halyna Hutchins' 9-year-old son, said in a statement. "All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But in a statement to Deadline, which first reported the settlement agreement, he said, “Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

