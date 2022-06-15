Ryanair drops Afrikaans test that angered South Africans





LONDON (AP) — Budget airline Ryanair says it has scrapped its controversial Afrikaans language test for South African travelers aimed at weeding out people with phony passports.

The Dublin-based airline changed its policy of requiring South African travelers to the U.K. to pass the quiz after the furor erupted earlier this month.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary told a press conference in Brussels Tuesday that the test was being dropped, the BBC reported. The airline's press office confirmed his remarks.

“Our team issued a test in Afrikaans of 12 simple questions,” such as naming the mountain outside the capital Pretoria, O'Leary told reporters.

“They have no difficulty completing that. But we didn’t think it was appropriate either," he said. "So we have ended the Afrikaans test, because it doesn’t make any sense.”

Ryanair doesn't fly to or from South Africa but is Europe's biggest airline, carrying tens of millions of passengers between hundreds of cities annually.

Afrikaans is one of South Africa’s 11 official languages and is the first language of about 13% of the country’s population of nearly 60 million. It’s a Dutch-based language developed by many of the country’s white settlers who came from the Netherlands and is associated with South Africa’s apartheid regime of white minority rule that ended in 1994.

Reports of the questionnaire circulating on social media sparked anger among South Africans. The airline had said it needed passengers to pass the test because of the “high prevalence of fraudulent South African passports." South African passengers who could not pass the test were prevented from boarding and given a refund.

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.