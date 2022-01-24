QQQ   353.30 (+0.46%)
AAPL   161.62 (-0.49%)
MSFT   296.37 (+0.11%)
FB   308.71 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,616.08 (+0.35%)
AMZN   2,890.88 (+1.33%)
TSLA   930.00 (-1.47%)
NVDA   233.72 (+-0.01%)
BABA   120.37 (-2.32%)
NIO   24.87 (-9.07%)
AMD   116.53 (-1.92%)
CGC   7.40 (+1.51%)
MU   82.95 (+1.24%)
GE   96.91 (+0.63%)
T   26.34 (-1.01%)
F   20.39 (-1.26%)
DIS   137.46 (+0.06%)
AMC   16.64 (-7.40%)
PFE   51.54 (-2.37%)
ACB   4.32 (-3.14%)
BA   204.20 (-0.60%)
S. Korea sets high of 8,000 new virus cases ahead of holiday

Monday, January 24, 2022 | The Associated Press


A medical worker moves to guide people as they wait for their coronavirus test at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea recorded more than 8,000 new coronavirus infections for the first time Tuesday as health authorities reshape the country's pandemic response to address a surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

The 8,571 new cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency followed three straight days exceeding 7,000. With omicron spreading more than twice as fast as the delta strain that cause the last surge, experts say new cases may exceed 10,000 this week and possibly 20,000 after the Lunar New Year’s holiday break that begins this weekend and continues to next Wednesday.

To prevent a sudden explosion of infections from overwhelming hospitals and disrupting workplaces and essential services, South Korea will reduce quarantine periods, expand testing and treat more people at home.

From Wednesday, the quarantine periods for people who test positive after being fully vaccinated will be reduced from the current 10 days to seven days. Fully vaccinated people who comes in close contact with virus carriers won't be placed under quarantine. Officials are also planning to treat a larger number of mild or moderate cases at home and expand the use of rapid antigen tests to detect more infections sooner.

Omicron has become the dominant variant in many countries and more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had COVID-19 previously. But vaccination and booster shots still provide strong protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.


