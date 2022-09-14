50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   296.03 (+0.79%)
AAPL   155.31 (+0.96%)
MSFT   252.22 (+0.09%)
META   151.47 (-1.08%)
GOOGL   105.00 (+0.65%)
AMZN   128.55 (+1.36%)
TSLA   302.61 (+3.59%)
NVDA   131.28 (-0.02%)
NIO   21.94 (-0.14%)
BABA   88.92 (-0.61%)
AMD   77.45 (+0.55%)
T   16.77 (-0.36%)
MU   53.11 (-0.95%)
CGC   3.48 (+0.58%)
F   14.66 (-0.54%)
GE   70.03 (-1.14%)
DIS   112.50 (+0.66%)
AMC   9.91 (+1.95%)
PYPL   97.66 (+2.79%)
PFE   46.15 (-0.09%)
NFLX   224.12 (+2.75%)
QQQ   296.03 (+0.79%)
AAPL   155.31 (+0.96%)
MSFT   252.22 (+0.09%)
META   151.47 (-1.08%)
GOOGL   105.00 (+0.65%)
AMZN   128.55 (+1.36%)
TSLA   302.61 (+3.59%)
NVDA   131.28 (-0.02%)
NIO   21.94 (-0.14%)
BABA   88.92 (-0.61%)
AMD   77.45 (+0.55%)
T   16.77 (-0.36%)
MU   53.11 (-0.95%)
CGC   3.48 (+0.58%)
F   14.66 (-0.54%)
GE   70.03 (-1.14%)
DIS   112.50 (+0.66%)
AMC   9.91 (+1.95%)
PYPL   97.66 (+2.79%)
PFE   46.15 (-0.09%)
NFLX   224.12 (+2.75%)
QQQ   296.03 (+0.79%)
AAPL   155.31 (+0.96%)
MSFT   252.22 (+0.09%)
META   151.47 (-1.08%)
GOOGL   105.00 (+0.65%)
AMZN   128.55 (+1.36%)
TSLA   302.61 (+3.59%)
NVDA   131.28 (-0.02%)
NIO   21.94 (-0.14%)
BABA   88.92 (-0.61%)
AMD   77.45 (+0.55%)
T   16.77 (-0.36%)
MU   53.11 (-0.95%)
CGC   3.48 (+0.58%)
F   14.66 (-0.54%)
GE   70.03 (-1.14%)
DIS   112.50 (+0.66%)
AMC   9.91 (+1.95%)
PYPL   97.66 (+2.79%)
PFE   46.15 (-0.09%)
NFLX   224.12 (+2.75%)
QQQ   296.03 (+0.79%)
AAPL   155.31 (+0.96%)
MSFT   252.22 (+0.09%)
META   151.47 (-1.08%)
GOOGL   105.00 (+0.65%)
AMZN   128.55 (+1.36%)
TSLA   302.61 (+3.59%)
NVDA   131.28 (-0.02%)
NIO   21.94 (-0.14%)
BABA   88.92 (-0.61%)
AMD   77.45 (+0.55%)
T   16.77 (-0.36%)
MU   53.11 (-0.95%)
CGC   3.48 (+0.58%)
F   14.66 (-0.54%)
GE   70.03 (-1.14%)
DIS   112.50 (+0.66%)
AMC   9.91 (+1.95%)
PYPL   97.66 (+2.79%)
PFE   46.15 (-0.09%)
NFLX   224.12 (+2.75%)

Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion

Wed., September 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) — A 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday.

Fourteen other homes were damaged as the fire burned about 30 acres (12 hectares) in Lincoln County, the NTSB said.

The 30-inch pipeline, owned and operated by Enbridge Inc., had a preexisting manufacturing defect known as a hard spot, the agency said. That combined with a degraded pipeline coating and ineffective cathodic protection led to cracking induced by hydrogen at the outer surface, the NTSB said.

Cathodic protection prevents corrosion where the coating has been damaged, according to the agency.

The NTSB said Enbridge's integrity management program did not accurately assess the pipeline condition or estimate risk, contributing to the accident.

In an emailed statement, Enbridge spokesman Michael Barnes said the company was “deeply sorry for the impact to the community and to the family who lost a loved one." He called the findings “a stark reminder" of the importance of safely maintaining and operating the company's pipelines.

The NTSB issued safety recommendations to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and Enbridge Inc. The safety recommendations address topics including incomplete evaluation of risks, incomplete assessment of threats and missed training opportunities.

Barnes said in the statement that the company takes the NTSB recommendations “very seriously" and has “worked diligently to understand the contributing factors to this incident and (has) made tremendous strides to change our procedures, processes and conducted extensive inspections in an effort to make our pipes safer than ever."

Enbridge pipelines carry about one-quarter of the crude oil produced in North America and one-fifth of the natural gas used in the U.S. Several of its pipelines have been the subjects of lengthy legal and political fights and two of the largest inland oil spills in U.S. history.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Enbridge (ENB)
0 of 5 stars		C$55.57+0.5%6.10%23.06Moderate BuyC$59.31
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Enbridge right now?

Before you consider Enbridge, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enbridge wasn't on the list.

While Enbridge currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.