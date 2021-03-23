In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, a sale pending sign is displayed outside a residential home for sale in East Derry, N.H. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed last month as rising prices and a dearth of homes for sale kept some would-be buyers on the sidelines. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
A "For Sale" sign stands along side a building lot in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. Sales of new homes plunged 18.2% in February as severe winter weather in many parts of the country and a lack of supply took a toll on the housing industry. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes plunged 18.2% in February as severe winter weather in many parts of the country and a lack of supply took a toll on the housing industry.
Sales of single-family homes dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000 last month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, the slowest sales pace since May of last year.
Every region of the country experienced a drop-off in sales.
The median price of a new home sold in February was $349,400, up 5.3% from a year ago.
The same weather disruption was evident in the existing homes market, for which the U.S. released data Monday. Those sales declined 6.5% last month.
The report Tuesday marked the first decline in sales of new homes in two months. Housing continues to be one of the few bright spots during the coronavirus pandemic. New home sales last year advanced to levels not seen since the housing boom of the mid-2000s.
Despite the hiccup, economists don't believe even skyrocketing prices will cool the U.S. housing market. High lumber costs, rising mortgage rates, though they remain near record lows, along with few properties available for sale, are pushing home ownership out of range for many.
“Home sales are still higher than a year earlier, and given the increased pace of building, new home sales should boom again this spring,” said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.
For February, sales fell in every part of the country, led by a 37.5% drop in the Midwest and a 16.4% fall in the West. Sales declines 14.7% in the South and were down 11.6% in the Northeast.
7 Internet of Things Stocks That Are a Perfect Fit to Our Connected Future
When you say the Internet of Things (IoT) you may get different responses. I like to think of it broadly as being about connection. It’s about devices that can connect with each other, and with the internet. And this provides users with the solutions that are making our lives more convenient.
The most basic, and ubiquitous, example of an IoT device is the smartphone that many of us have with us at all times. But think about what that has led to. Home assistants, security cameras, fitness apps, and so much more are all enabled by the internet of things.
IoT took on even more importance in the pandemic as businesses had to find a way to ensure the security and viability of their networks even as their employees were scattered remotely. This created demand for edge and cloud computing solutions that are also facilitated by the internet of things.
And yes, this is just the start. The need for more and more data is powering demand for IoT solution in areas such as autonomous vehicles.
But the good news is that this is an area that is still very much in its growth phase. And that means there is no lack of companies that you can find to trade in this sector. To help you get started, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven such companies and the reasons why we believe they merit adding to your portfolio.
View the "7 Internet of Things Stocks That Are a Perfect Fit to Our Connected Future".