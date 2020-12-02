Salesforce, JetBlue fall; Patterson, NetApp rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:
Salesforce.com Inc., down $20.57 to $220.78.
The business software pioneer is buying work-chatting service Slack for $27.7 billion.
NetApp Inc., up $5.07 to $59.23.
The data storage company's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue handily beat analysts' forecasts.
Box Inc., down $1.63 to $16.91.
The online storage provider gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.
Visa Inc., down $1.02 to $210.18.
The global payments processor said volume growth in the U.S. slowed in November.
JetBlue Airways Corp., down 45 cents to $14.97.
The airline is raising about half a billion dollars in a stock offering priced at a discount to its previous closing price.
FuboTV Inc., up 66 cents to $27.40.
The live sports streaming platform is buying Balto Sports, which makes fantasy sports software.
Tredegar Corp., up $4.96 to $21.55.
The maker of plastic films for packaging is paying out $200 million to investors via special dividend.
Patterson Companies Inc., up $4.26 to $31.96.
The medical supplies maker reported surprisingly good second-quarter profits and revenue.
