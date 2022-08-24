S&P 500   4,128.26 (-0.01%)
DOW   32,913.43 (+0.01%)
QQQ   313.74 (-0.11%)
AAPL   166.92 (-0.19%)
MSFT   275.75 (-0.25%)
META   160.33 (-0.48%)
GOOGL   113.45 (-0.36%)
AMZN   132.67 (-0.71%)
TSLA   896.04 (+0.75%)
NVDA   170.66 (-0.67%)
NIO   18.28 (-0.05%)
BABA   88.52 (-1.46%)
AMD   92.09 (-0.43%)
T   17.99 (-0.39%)
MU   57.53 (-0.57%)
F   15.34 (+0.13%)
DIS   114.70 (-0.14%)
AMC   9.51 (-0.52%)
PYPL   93.47 (+0.29%)
PFE   47.79 (-0.46%)
NFLX   224.86 (+0.14%)
S&P 500   4,128.26 (-0.01%)
DOW   32,913.43 (+0.01%)
QQQ   313.74 (-0.11%)
AAPL   166.92 (-0.19%)
MSFT   275.75 (-0.25%)
META   160.33 (-0.48%)
GOOGL   113.45 (-0.36%)
AMZN   132.67 (-0.71%)
TSLA   896.04 (+0.75%)
NVDA   170.66 (-0.67%)
NIO   18.28 (-0.05%)
BABA   88.52 (-1.46%)
AMD   92.09 (-0.43%)
T   17.99 (-0.39%)
MU   57.53 (-0.57%)
F   15.34 (+0.13%)
DIS   114.70 (-0.14%)
AMC   9.51 (-0.52%)
PYPL   93.47 (+0.29%)
PFE   47.79 (-0.46%)
NFLX   224.86 (+0.14%)
S&P 500   4,128.26 (-0.01%)
DOW   32,913.43 (+0.01%)
QQQ   313.74 (-0.11%)
AAPL   166.92 (-0.19%)
MSFT   275.75 (-0.25%)
META   160.33 (-0.48%)
GOOGL   113.45 (-0.36%)
AMZN   132.67 (-0.71%)
TSLA   896.04 (+0.75%)
NVDA   170.66 (-0.67%)
NIO   18.28 (-0.05%)
BABA   88.52 (-1.46%)
AMD   92.09 (-0.43%)
T   17.99 (-0.39%)
MU   57.53 (-0.57%)
F   15.34 (+0.13%)
DIS   114.70 (-0.14%)
AMC   9.51 (-0.52%)
PYPL   93.47 (+0.29%)
PFE   47.79 (-0.46%)
NFLX   224.86 (+0.14%)
S&P 500   4,128.26 (-0.01%)
DOW   32,913.43 (+0.01%)
QQQ   313.74 (-0.11%)
AAPL   166.92 (-0.19%)
MSFT   275.75 (-0.25%)
META   160.33 (-0.48%)
GOOGL   113.45 (-0.36%)
AMZN   132.67 (-0.71%)
TSLA   896.04 (+0.75%)
NVDA   170.66 (-0.67%)
NIO   18.28 (-0.05%)
BABA   88.52 (-1.46%)
AMD   92.09 (-0.43%)
T   17.99 (-0.39%)
MU   57.53 (-0.57%)
F   15.34 (+0.13%)
DIS   114.70 (-0.14%)
AMC   9.51 (-0.52%)
PYPL   93.47 (+0.29%)
PFE   47.79 (-0.46%)
NFLX   224.86 (+0.14%)

Salesforce Prepares for Latest Earnings Call

Tue., August 23, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is slated to step into the earnings confessional after the close tomorrow, Aug. 24. Analysts are anticipating the blue-chip cloud concern to report fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share on revenue of $7.69 billion. Below, we will explore CRM's previous post-earnings activity and performance to determine what we can expect next.

Over the last two years, the Salesforce.com stock has had a positive history of post-earnings reactions, finishing five of these eight next-day sessions higher. This includes a 9.9% pop in June. This time around, options traders are pricing in an 11.4% post-earnings swing for the security, which is slightly higher than the 8.9% move CRM averaged after its last eight reports, regardless of direction. 

Options traders' enthusiasm is contained ahead of the event, however, with the 9,150 calls across the tape near the session's halfway point accounting for almost double the intraday average. The most popular contract by far is the weekly 8/26 190-strike call, where new positions are being sold to open.

More broadly, short-term options traders are operating with a put bias. This is per Salesforce.com stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.14 that sits in the highest percentile of annual readings.

CRM is attracting analyst attention ahead of the event, with Jefferies yesterday cutting its price target to $250 from $260. Covering brokerages are overwhelmingly bullish on the security, with 24 of 28 recommending a "buy" or better, and the 12-month consensus price target of $243.35 standing at a 37.4% premium to the equity's current level of trading.

Last seen 0.5% lower at $176, Salesforce.com stock's pullback over the last few sessions is being kept in check by its 80-day moving average -- a trendline that rejected the equity multiple times over the course of 2022. In addition, the shares have found footing at the $175 level. Year-to-date, CRM is down 30.3%.

CRM Chart August 23

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.