50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   296.03 (+0.79%)
AAPL   155.31 (+0.96%)
MSFT   252.22 (+0.09%)
META   151.47 (-1.08%)
GOOGL   105.00 (+0.65%)
AMZN   128.55 (+1.36%)
TSLA   302.61 (+3.59%)
NVDA   131.28 (-0.02%)
NIO   21.94 (-0.14%)
BABA   88.92 (-0.61%)
AMD   77.45 (+0.55%)
T   16.77 (-0.36%)
MU   53.11 (-0.95%)
CGC   3.48 (+0.58%)
F   14.66 (-0.54%)
GE   70.03 (-1.14%)
DIS   112.50 (+0.66%)
AMC   9.91 (+1.95%)
PYPL   97.66 (+2.79%)
PFE   46.15 (-0.09%)
NFLX   224.12 (+2.75%)
QQQ   296.03 (+0.79%)
AAPL   155.31 (+0.96%)
MSFT   252.22 (+0.09%)
META   151.47 (-1.08%)
GOOGL   105.00 (+0.65%)
AMZN   128.55 (+1.36%)
TSLA   302.61 (+3.59%)
NVDA   131.28 (-0.02%)
NIO   21.94 (-0.14%)
BABA   88.92 (-0.61%)
AMD   77.45 (+0.55%)
T   16.77 (-0.36%)
MU   53.11 (-0.95%)
CGC   3.48 (+0.58%)
F   14.66 (-0.54%)
GE   70.03 (-1.14%)
DIS   112.50 (+0.66%)
AMC   9.91 (+1.95%)
PYPL   97.66 (+2.79%)
PFE   46.15 (-0.09%)
NFLX   224.12 (+2.75%)
QQQ   296.03 (+0.79%)
AAPL   155.31 (+0.96%)
MSFT   252.22 (+0.09%)
META   151.47 (-1.08%)
GOOGL   105.00 (+0.65%)
AMZN   128.55 (+1.36%)
TSLA   302.61 (+3.59%)
NVDA   131.28 (-0.02%)
NIO   21.94 (-0.14%)
BABA   88.92 (-0.61%)
AMD   77.45 (+0.55%)
T   16.77 (-0.36%)
MU   53.11 (-0.95%)
CGC   3.48 (+0.58%)
F   14.66 (-0.54%)
GE   70.03 (-1.14%)
DIS   112.50 (+0.66%)
AMC   9.91 (+1.95%)
PYPL   97.66 (+2.79%)
PFE   46.15 (-0.09%)
NFLX   224.12 (+2.75%)
QQQ   296.03 (+0.79%)
AAPL   155.31 (+0.96%)
MSFT   252.22 (+0.09%)
META   151.47 (-1.08%)
GOOGL   105.00 (+0.65%)
AMZN   128.55 (+1.36%)
TSLA   302.61 (+3.59%)
NVDA   131.28 (-0.02%)
NIO   21.94 (-0.14%)
BABA   88.92 (-0.61%)
AMD   77.45 (+0.55%)
T   16.77 (-0.36%)
MU   53.11 (-0.95%)
CGC   3.48 (+0.58%)
F   14.66 (-0.54%)
GE   70.03 (-1.14%)
DIS   112.50 (+0.66%)
AMC   9.91 (+1.95%)
PYPL   97.66 (+2.79%)
PFE   46.15 (-0.09%)
NFLX   224.12 (+2.75%)

Samsung sets goal to attain 100% clean energy by 2050

Wed., September 14, 2022 | Kim Tong-Hyung, Associated Press

The company flag of Samsung Electronics, right, flutters next to the South Korean national flag in Seoul, South Korea, on Jan. 16, 2017. Samsung Electronics is shifting away from fossil fuels and aiming to entirely power its global operations with clean electricity by 2050, a challenging goal that experts say could be hampered by South Korea’s modest climate change commitments. Apc move photos already sent. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics is shifting away from fossil fuels and aiming to entirely power its global operations with clean electricity by 2050, a challenging goal that experts say could be hampered by South Korea’s modest climate change commitments.

South Korea-based Samsung is a top producer of computer memory chips and smartphones and, by some estimates, the biggest energy consumer among hundreds of global companies that have joined the “RE100” campaign to get 100% of electricity from renewable sources like wind or solar power.

In announcing its target Thursday the company said it aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its mobile device, television and consumer electronics divisions by 2030, and across all global operations including semiconductors by 2050.

It plans to invest 7 trillion won ($5 billion) through 2030 on projects aimed at reducing emissions from process gases, controlling and recycling electronic waste, conserving water and minimizing pollutants. It plans to develop new technologies to reduce power consumption in consumer electronics devices and data centers, which would require more efficient memory chips. It also will set long-term goals to reduce emissions in supply chains and logistics.

“Samsung is responding to the threats of climate change with a comprehensive plan that includes reducing emissions, new sustainability practices and the development of innovative technologies and products that are better for our planet,” Jong-Hee Han, the company’s CEO, said in an emailed statement.

Samsung’s plan drew praise from some of its investors, including Dutch pension fund manager APG, which said the company could potentially make a “significant contribution” in cleaning up South Korea’s electricity market, considering its impact and influence on the national economy.

But APG also expressed concern that Samsung’s announcement comes at a time when South Korea has been dialing back on its climate change goals.


The conservative government of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office in May, has focused much of its energy policy on promoting nuclear-generated electricity. Desperate to boost a weak economy, Yoon’s government has also indicated reluctance to sharply reduce the country's dependence on coal and gas, which generate about 65% of South Korea’s electricity.

South Korea got 7.5% of its electricity from renewable sources in 2021, significantly lower than the 30% average among rich nations making up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Yoon’s government recently adjusted the country’s renewable energy target to 21% of the total energy mix by 2030, softening the 30% target announced by his liberal predecessor, Moon Jae-in.

Samsung acknowledged it would have a harder time converting to renewable electricity sources at home than at its foreign operations, where it aims to get to 100% clean energy by 2027. It said renewable energy supplies in South Korea "have begun to expand but remain limited,” while its electricity needs continue to rise as it boosts production at its domestic semiconductor lines to meet global demands.

“As a long-term investor in Korea, we are concerned about how the government plans to reconcile the industry’s desperate need for clean electricity to stay relevant in the long run,” Yoo-Kyung Park, APG’s Asia Pacific head of responsible investment and governance, said in a statement.

Samsung, South Korea's biggest company, had faced growing pressure to do more to reduce its carbon emissions as it lagged behind some of its peers in climate commitments. Those companies include Apple, a major buyer of Samsung’s chips, which joined RE100 in 2016 and plans to be carbon neutral across its entire business and manufacturing supply chains by 2030, putting the pressure on its suppliers to meet those requirements.

Samsung is the crown jewel of an export-reliant economy driven by manufacturing of semiconductors, cars, display panels, mobile phones and ships, industries that tend to have high energy consumption.

Samsung used 25.8 terawatt hours of electricity for its operations last year, which was nearly twice the amount consumed by all households in the South Korean capital of Seoul and more than other global technology giants like Google, Apple, Meta, Intel, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Samsung’s embrace of clean electricity could have significant supply chain effects, pushing other companies to boost their renewable energy supplies, said Ousam Jin from the Seoul-based Corporate Renewable Energy Foundation.

“Most meaningfully, Samsung’s RE100 commitment sends a strong signal to the renewable energy market and policymakers to increase the supply of renewable energy considering the company’s massive electricity usage,” Jin said.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.