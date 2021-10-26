S&P 500   4,566.48
DOW   35,741.15
QQQ   377.93
3 Swing Trades for Q3 Earnings Season
To The Moon? Tesla’s Price Is Going To Mars 
Hertz order for Teslas ranks among biggest-ever EV purchases
The Top 3 Materials Stocks to Buy in November
Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3 electric vehicles from Tesla
Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services
3 Characteristics To Watch When Evaluating Growth Stocks
S&P 500   4,566.48
DOW   35,741.15
QQQ   377.93
3 Swing Trades for Q3 Earnings Season
To The Moon? Tesla’s Price Is Going To Mars 
Hertz order for Teslas ranks among biggest-ever EV purchases
The Top 3 Materials Stocks to Buy in November
Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3 electric vehicles from Tesla
Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services
3 Characteristics To Watch When Evaluating Growth Stocks
S&P 500   4,566.48
DOW   35,741.15
QQQ   377.93
3 Swing Trades for Q3 Earnings Season
To The Moon? Tesla’s Price Is Going To Mars 
Hertz order for Teslas ranks among biggest-ever EV purchases
The Top 3 Materials Stocks to Buy in November
Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3 electric vehicles from Tesla
Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services
3 Characteristics To Watch When Evaluating Growth Stocks
S&P 500   4,566.48
DOW   35,741.15
QQQ   377.93
3 Swing Trades for Q3 Earnings Season
To The Moon? Tesla’s Price Is Going To Mars 
Hertz order for Teslas ranks among biggest-ever EV purchases
The Top 3 Materials Stocks to Buy in November
Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3 electric vehicles from Tesla
Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services
3 Characteristics To Watch When Evaluating Growth Stocks

Samsung's Lee fined over illegally using propofol

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | The Associated Press

Lee Jae-yong
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Samsung’s de facto chief Lee Jae-yong was fined 70 million won (about $60,000) on Tuesday for illegally using the anesthetic drug propofol, about two months after he was released on parole over a separate corruption case.(Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung’s de facto chief Lee Jae-yong was fined 70 million won (about $60,000) on Tuesday for illegally using the anesthetic drug propofol, about two months after he was released on parole over a separate corruption case.

The Seoul Central District Court said it convicted Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, of violating a law on drug controls. It said Lee was also ordered to forfeit about 10 million won ($8,570).

Lee, who is the third-generation heir of South Korea's biggest company, Samsung, has been involved in a series of corruption cases lately. The company's crown jewel, Samsung Electronics, singlehandedly represents about 20% of South Korea’s entire stock market value and one-fourth of its total exports.

Prosecutors earlier accused Lee of taking propofol at a hospital in Seoul about 40 times for non-medical purposes. Lee’s lawyers said he took propofol in line with a doctor’s prescription, according to the court.

Propofol is used for anesthesia and sedation. Its use gained notoriety in 2009 when pop star Michael Jackson died of a propofol overdose.

In August, Lee was released from prison after serving 18 months of a 30-month sentence for embezzling millions of dollars from corporate funds to bribe then-President Park Geun-hye. The bribery scheme was to ensure Geun-hye's support for a 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates that tightened Lee's control over the corporate empire.

Lee is also facing a separate court trial over alleged stock price manipulation, auditing violations and other financial crimes related to the 2015 merger.

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.