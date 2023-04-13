S&P 500   4,131.01 (+0.95%)
DOW   33,920.55 (+0.81%)
QQQ   318.03 (+1.59%)
AAPL   164.24 (+2.59%)
MSFT   288.28 (+1.69%)
META   219.10 (+2.38%)
GOOGL   106.91 (+2.17%)
AMZN   101.20 (+3.44%)
TSLA   184.89 (+2.41%)
NVDA   267.78 (+1.07%)
NIO   9.15 (+1.55%)
BABA   96.02 (+2.32%)
AMD   92.24 (-0.10%)
T   19.86 (+0.46%)
F   12.54 (-1.03%)
MU   62.99 (+1.66%)
CGC   1.54 (+0.99%)
GE   94.18 (+0.09%)
DIS   100.53 (+2.64%)
AMC   5.55 (+3.93%)
PFE   41.58 (+0.51%)
PYPL   75.37 (+2.54%)
NFLX   344.78 (+4.15%)
Suspect arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Thu., April 13, 2023 | The Associated Press

Flowers sit at a tree in front of the building where a technology executive was fatally stabbed outside of in San Francisco, Thursday, April 6, 2023. Details of how tech executive Bob Lee came to be fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco early Tuesday were scarce as friends and family continued to mourn the man they called brilliant, kind and unlike others in the industry. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco supervisor says an arrest was made early Thursday in the downtown stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin said the suspect was apprehended in Emeryville, a San Francisco suburb. He was not told the suspect's name.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. He died at a hospital.

“I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, tweeted.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Lee's death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city's lax attitude toward crime.

