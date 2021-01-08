Sarepta, Newmont fall; WD-40, New Relic rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:
Roku, up $19.84 to $399.13
The company bought the video library of Quibi, the short-lived streaming service, to bolster its ad-supported channel.
Sarepta Therapeutics, down $86.66 to $82.29
The drug developer reported mixed study results for a potential muscular dystrophy treatment.
comScore, up 45 cents to $3.29
The media analytics company announced investments from Charter Communications, Qurate Retail and Cerberus Capital Management.
New Relic, up $10.24 to $75.18
The software company said it expects third-quarter revenue to beat its previous forecast.
WD-40, up $31.49 to $301.15
The maintenance and cleaning product company handily beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.
Cardtronics, up $5.40 to $41.08
The ATM operator said it received another buyout offer that tops the current deal with Catalyst Holdings.
F5 Networks, up $11.14 to $191.24
The software company expects solid fiscal first-quarter revenue and raised its long-term revenue forecasts.
Newmont, down $2.35 to $62.79
The gold producer's stock slipped as gold prices fell.
