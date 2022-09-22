50% OFF
S&P 500   3,789.93
DOW   30,183.78
QQQ   283.56
Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Stocks swing, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
Saudi Arabia plans to send female astronaut to space in 2023

Thu., September 22, 2022 | The Associated Press

Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan bin Salman talks at the Global Aerospace Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates about his 1985 experience as the first Arab and Muslim to travel to space aboard NASA's Discovery shuttle, March 8, 2016. Saudi Arabia announced Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, plans to launch a training program with the goal of sending its own astronauts, including a woman, into space next year. The kingdom is actively promoting science and technology as part of its wide-ranging Vision 2030 plan to overhaul its economy and reduce its dependency on oil. (AP Photo/Aya Batrawy, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Thursday it will launch a training program with the goal of sending its own astronauts, including a woman, into space next year.

The kingdom is actively promoting science and technology as part of its wide-ranging Vision 2030 plan to overhaul its economy and reduce its dependency on oil.

The plan, championed by Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also calls for greater integration of women into the workforce of the conservative Muslim country. Saudi Arabia lifted a long-standing ban on women driving in 2018.

“The Saudi Astronaut Program, which is an integral part of the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030, will send Saudi astronauts into space to help better serve humanity,” the Saudi Space Commission said in a statement.

“One of the astronauts will be a Saudi woman, whose mission to space will represent a historical first for the Kingdom.”

The first Arab or Muslim to travel to space was Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan bin Salman, a half-brother of the crown prince and an air force pilot who was part of the seven-member crew of NASA's Discovery mission in 1985. He later served as head of the Saudi Space Commission from 2018 until last year, when he was appointed an adviser to King Salman.

The neighboring United Arab Emirates has the Arab world's leading space program, having launched a probe into Mars' orbit in February 2021. The UAE plans to launch its first lunar rover in November. If the moon mission succeeds, the UAE and Japan, which is providing the lander, would join the ranks of only the U.S., Russia and China as nations that have put a spacecraft on the lunar surface.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

