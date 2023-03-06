Saudi Arabia says it deposited $5B in Turkish central bank

S&P 500   4,045.64
DOW   33,390.97
QQQ   299.68
Cargo ship runs aground in Suez Canal, traffic not impacted
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Fox libel defense at odds with top GOP presidential foes
Netflix making live-action 'One Piece' from popular manga
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
China Premier Li Keqiang bows out as Xi loyalists take reins
Lebanon adopts ‘dollarization’ as currency, economy crumble
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Exxon Mobil sued as 5 nooses displayed at Louisiana facility
World stocks gain after Wall Street has best day in 6 weeks
S&P 500   4,045.64
DOW   33,390.97
QQQ   299.68
Cargo ship runs aground in Suez Canal, traffic not impacted
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Fox libel defense at odds with top GOP presidential foes
Netflix making live-action 'One Piece' from popular manga
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
China Premier Li Keqiang bows out as Xi loyalists take reins
Lebanon adopts ‘dollarization’ as currency, economy crumble
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Exxon Mobil sued as 5 nooses displayed at Louisiana facility
World stocks gain after Wall Street has best day in 6 weeks
S&P 500   4,045.64
DOW   33,390.97
QQQ   299.68
Cargo ship runs aground in Suez Canal, traffic not impacted
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Fox libel defense at odds with top GOP presidential foes
Netflix making live-action 'One Piece' from popular manga
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
China Premier Li Keqiang bows out as Xi loyalists take reins
Lebanon adopts ‘dollarization’ as currency, economy crumble
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Exxon Mobil sued as 5 nooses displayed at Louisiana facility
World stocks gain after Wall Street has best day in 6 weeks
S&P 500   4,045.64
DOW   33,390.97
QQQ   299.68
Cargo ship runs aground in Suez Canal, traffic not impacted
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Fox libel defense at odds with top GOP presidential foes
Netflix making live-action 'One Piece' from popular manga
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
China Premier Li Keqiang bows out as Xi loyalists take reins
Lebanon adopts ‘dollarization’ as currency, economy crumble
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Exxon Mobil sued as 5 nooses displayed at Louisiana facility
World stocks gain after Wall Street has best day in 6 weeks

Saudi Arabia says it deposited $5B in Turkish central bank

Mon., March 6, 2023 | The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Monday it deposited $5 billion into the Turkish central bank, likely helping Ankara firm up its long-weakening currency, the lira, after last month's massive earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern Syria. The kingdom made the announcement via a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency, describing it as “a testament to the close cooperation and historical ties that exist between the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkey and its brotherly people."The statement offered no details on how the cash would be used or if the kingdom could call for the sum to be returned. However, such deposits can help firm up exchange rates for a nation's currency against other currencies internationally. Turkey has been struggling with high inflation and a weakening lira even before the Feb. 6 earthquake and many of its strong aftershocks. A year ago, $1 bought you 14.26 lira. Today, $1 is worth 18.90 lira. The quake killed around 50,000 people — the vast majority in Turkey. Close to 204,000 buildings either collapsed or were severely damaged in Turkey, leaving hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover

Recent Videos

Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: