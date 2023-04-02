S&P 500   4,109.31
DOW   33,274.15
QQQ   320.93
Saudis to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day
No more room for vroom? Paris votes on banishing e-scooters
2 charged with cutting wires; 40,000 lose internet service
Saudi Arabia says it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from May until end of 2023
Iraqi federal and Kurdish officials reach oil export deal
$90 cream and $10 toothpaste: Companies target big spenders
Saudi Arabia says it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from May until end of 2023

Sun., April 2, 2023 | The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from May until end of 2023.

