S&P 500   4,463.12
DOW   34,754.93
QQQ   351.49
Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
'Do the right thing': How US, allies united to punish Putin
Live updates: Protest snarls trucks heading to Belarus
Live updates: City says Ukrainians being forced into Russia
Yemen rebels launch barrage of strikes on Saudi sites
After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Yemen rebels launch wide strikes on Saudi sites; no one hurt
S&P 500   4,463.12
DOW   34,754.93
QQQ   351.49
Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
'Do the right thing': How US, allies united to punish Putin
Live updates: Protest snarls trucks heading to Belarus
Live updates: City says Ukrainians being forced into Russia
Yemen rebels launch barrage of strikes on Saudi sites
After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Yemen rebels launch wide strikes on Saudi sites; no one hurt
S&P 500   4,463.12
DOW   34,754.93
QQQ   351.49
Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
'Do the right thing': How US, allies united to punish Putin
Live updates: Protest snarls trucks heading to Belarus
Live updates: City says Ukrainians being forced into Russia
Yemen rebels launch barrage of strikes on Saudi sites
After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Yemen rebels launch wide strikes on Saudi sites; no one hurt
S&P 500   4,463.12
DOW   34,754.93
QQQ   351.49
Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
'Do the right thing': How US, allies united to punish Putin
Live updates: Protest snarls trucks heading to Belarus
Live updates: City says Ukrainians being forced into Russia
Yemen rebels launch barrage of strikes on Saudi sites
After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Yemen rebels launch wide strikes on Saudi sites; no one hurt

Saudi Arabia says it's not responsible for high oil prices

Monday, March 21, 2022 | Isabel Debre, Associated Press


A photographer takes pictures of the Khurais oil field during a tour for journalists, 150 km east-northeast of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 28, 2021. In a statement on Monday, March 21, 2022, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Arabia said it “won’t bear any responsibility for any shortage in oil supplies to global markets” after attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have affected the kingdom’s production. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it “won't bear any responsibility" for a shortage in global oil supplies after a fierce barrage of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels affected production in the kingdom, the world's largest oil exporter.

The unusually stark warning marked a departure from the giant oil producer's typically cautious statements, as Saudi officials remain aware that even their smallest comments can swing the price of oil and rattle global markets.

The statement comes as the kingdom remains lockstep with OPEC and other oil-producing countries in a deal limiting increases in production and as energy prices rise higher amid Russia's war on Ukraine. Already, Americans have had to pay record-breaking prices at the pump for gasoline.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying that “the international community must assume its responsibility to maintain energy supplies” in order to “stand against the Houthis.”

The repeated Houthi attacks will affect “the kingdom’s production capacity and its ability to meet its obligations,” the statement added, threatening the “security and stability of energy supplies to global markets.”

Benchmark Brent crude oil stood at over $112 a barrel in trading Monday.

On Sunday, Yemen's rebels launched a series of attacks targeting the kingdom's oil and natural gas production. The Saudi Energy Ministry had said the attacks at the Yanbu petrochemicals complex on the Red Sea coast led to a temporary drop in oil output.

The drone and missile strikes ignited a fire at a tank at a petroleum distribution in the Saudi port city of Jiddah and affected production at the gas facility in Yanbu. The overall extent of damage at the installations remained unclear.

The Saudi government condemned the attacks as posing a threat to the security of oil supplies “in these extremely sensitive circumstances” in the global energy market.

The relentless wave of strikes on Sunday marked one of the most intense Houthi barrages on the kingdom, exposing Saudi defense vulnerabilities and recalling the dramatic September 2019 attacks on two key oil installations that knocked out half of Saudi Arabia’s total oil production.

The White House sharply condemned the strikes and pledged to support Saudi Arabia's defense. Late Sunday, a senior administration official confirmed that the United States has transferred a significant number of Patriot antimissile interceptors to help Saudi Arabia defend against drone and missile attacks.

___

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.


7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen.  Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.



View the "7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.