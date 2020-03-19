Saudi Arabia to slash spending by 5% as oil prices fall

S&P 500   2,409.39 (+0.47%)
DOW   20,087.19 (+0.95%)
QQQ   177.66 (+0.60%)
AAPL   244.78 (-0.77%)
FB   153.13 (+4.20%)
MSFT   143.00 (+1.85%)
GOOGL   1,111.67 (+1.88%)
AMZN   1,880.93 (+2.78%)
CGC   10.83 (+11.31%)
NVDA   212.97 (+5.00%)
BABA   180.88 (+0.49%)
MU   36.29 (+4.61%)
GE   6.48 (-1.82%)
TSLA   427.64 (+18.39%)
AMD   39.82 (+1.79%)
T   31.15 (-5.18%)
ACB   0.66 (+6.43%)
F   4.47 (-0.67%)
NFLX   332.03 (+5.25%)
BAC   21.20 (+1.97%)
GILD   78.55 (-1.10%)
PRI   71.03 (-3.74%)
DIS   94.93 (+6.90%)
S&P 500   2,409.39 (+0.47%)
DOW   20,087.19 (+0.95%)
QQQ   177.66 (+0.60%)
AAPL   244.78 (-0.77%)
FB   153.13 (+4.20%)
MSFT   143.00 (+1.85%)
GOOGL   1,111.67 (+1.88%)
AMZN   1,880.93 (+2.78%)
CGC   10.83 (+11.31%)
NVDA   212.97 (+5.00%)
BABA   180.88 (+0.49%)
MU   36.29 (+4.61%)
GE   6.48 (-1.82%)
TSLA   427.64 (+18.39%)
AMD   39.82 (+1.79%)
T   31.15 (-5.18%)
ACB   0.66 (+6.43%)
F   4.47 (-0.67%)
NFLX   332.03 (+5.25%)
BAC   21.20 (+1.97%)
GILD   78.55 (-1.10%)
PRI   71.03 (-3.74%)
DIS   94.93 (+6.90%)
S&P 500   2,409.39 (+0.47%)
DOW   20,087.19 (+0.95%)
QQQ   177.66 (+0.60%)
AAPL   244.78 (-0.77%)
FB   153.13 (+4.20%)
MSFT   143.00 (+1.85%)
GOOGL   1,111.67 (+1.88%)
AMZN   1,880.93 (+2.78%)
CGC   10.83 (+11.31%)
NVDA   212.97 (+5.00%)
BABA   180.88 (+0.49%)
MU   36.29 (+4.61%)
GE   6.48 (-1.82%)
TSLA   427.64 (+18.39%)
AMD   39.82 (+1.79%)
T   31.15 (-5.18%)
ACB   0.66 (+6.43%)
F   4.47 (-0.67%)
NFLX   332.03 (+5.25%)
BAC   21.20 (+1.97%)
GILD   78.55 (-1.10%)
PRI   71.03 (-3.74%)
DIS   94.93 (+6.90%)
S&P 500   2,409.39 (+0.47%)
DOW   20,087.19 (+0.95%)
QQQ   177.66 (+0.60%)
AAPL   244.78 (-0.77%)
FB   153.13 (+4.20%)
MSFT   143.00 (+1.85%)
GOOGL   1,111.67 (+1.88%)
AMZN   1,880.93 (+2.78%)
CGC   10.83 (+11.31%)
NVDA   212.97 (+5.00%)
BABA   180.88 (+0.49%)
MU   36.29 (+4.61%)
GE   6.48 (-1.82%)
TSLA   427.64 (+18.39%)
AMD   39.82 (+1.79%)
T   31.15 (-5.18%)
ACB   0.66 (+6.43%)
F   4.47 (-0.67%)
NFLX   332.03 (+5.25%)
BAC   21.20 (+1.97%)
GILD   78.55 (-1.10%)
PRI   71.03 (-3.74%)
DIS   94.93 (+6.90%)
Log in

Saudi Arabia to slash spending by 5% as oil prices fall

Posted on Thursday, March 19th, 2020 By Aya Batrawy, Associated Press


A man walks past a banner showing Saudi King Salman, right, and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, outside a mall in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said the government will cut spending by 5%, or about $13.3 billion, to offset the impact of plunging oil prices and the effects of the new coronavirus on its economic outlook and deficit.

In a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency late Wednesday, Finance Minister Mohammad Al-Jadaan said additional measures would be taken to deal with the drop in oil prices, but he did not elaborate further.

Saudi Arabia has around $500 billion in foreign reserves, but with oil prices plummeting to around $26 a barrel and tourism revenue drying up due to a suspension of the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, it was expected the kingdom would make cuts to its spending. Oil prices plunged as Saudis moved to flood the market and dominate sales amid a slowdown in demand for oil worldwide.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been racing to diversify the economy away from reliance on oil for revenue. Despite broad efforts at transforming the economy, the country continues to rely on higher oil prices of around $80 a barrel to balance its budget.

Al-Jaadan said the government approved a partial reduction in spending in areas “with the least social and economic impact." He did not give specific details on where the spending cuts would happen.

The kingdom, which leads one of the world's 20 biggest economies, relies heavily on government spending to fuel its economy and pay the salaries of most Saudi citizens who work in the public sector.

Saudi Arabia has already announced a roughly $13 billion stimulus package to support the private sector and extend financing to small and medium-sized businesses impacted by the virus, which has affected countries around the world.

The kingdom has halted all commercial flights and closed its borders to travelers to slow down the spread of the virus, which has infected nearly 240 people in the country. The government also ordered most public and private sector employees to work from home for two weeks, and closed schools, universities, restaurants, malls, entertainment venues and even mosques, while keeping food delivery, grocery stores and pharmacies operating.


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel