Saudi Aramco to invest billions in Chinese petrochemicals

S&P 500   3,980.13 (+0.23%)
DOW   32,368.18 (+0.41%)
QQQ   311.31 (+0.14%)
AAPL   160.17 (-0.05%)
MSFT   280.22 (-0.12%)
META   204.72 (-0.63%)
GOOGL   104.01 (-1.36%)
AMZN   99.01 (+0.90%)
TSLA   195.31 (+2.57%)
NVDA   267.83 (+0.01%)
NIO   8.97 (-1.10%)
BABA   86.06 (-0.97%)
AMD   96.75 (-1.23%)
T   18.84 (+1.24%)
F   11.46 (-0.43%)
MU   60.44 (-1.18%)
CGC   1.90 (+0.00%)
GE   92.70 (+1.46%)
DIS   95.25 (+1.24%)
AMC   4.40 (-1.57%)
PFE   40.24 (-0.37%)
PYPL   74.02 (+0.19%)
NFLX   335.83 (+2.27%)
S&P 500   3,980.13 (+0.23%)
DOW   32,368.18 (+0.41%)
QQQ   311.31 (+0.14%)
AAPL   160.17 (-0.05%)
MSFT   280.22 (-0.12%)
META   204.72 (-0.63%)
GOOGL   104.01 (-1.36%)
AMZN   99.01 (+0.90%)
TSLA   195.31 (+2.57%)
NVDA   267.83 (+0.01%)
NIO   8.97 (-1.10%)
BABA   86.06 (-0.97%)
AMD   96.75 (-1.23%)
T   18.84 (+1.24%)
F   11.46 (-0.43%)
MU   60.44 (-1.18%)
CGC   1.90 (+0.00%)
GE   92.70 (+1.46%)
DIS   95.25 (+1.24%)
AMC   4.40 (-1.57%)
PFE   40.24 (-0.37%)
PYPL   74.02 (+0.19%)
NFLX   335.83 (+2.27%)
S&P 500   3,980.13 (+0.23%)
DOW   32,368.18 (+0.41%)
QQQ   311.31 (+0.14%)
AAPL   160.17 (-0.05%)
MSFT   280.22 (-0.12%)
META   204.72 (-0.63%)
GOOGL   104.01 (-1.36%)
AMZN   99.01 (+0.90%)
TSLA   195.31 (+2.57%)
NVDA   267.83 (+0.01%)
NIO   8.97 (-1.10%)
BABA   86.06 (-0.97%)
AMD   96.75 (-1.23%)
T   18.84 (+1.24%)
F   11.46 (-0.43%)
MU   60.44 (-1.18%)
CGC   1.90 (+0.00%)
GE   92.70 (+1.46%)
DIS   95.25 (+1.24%)
AMC   4.40 (-1.57%)
PFE   40.24 (-0.37%)
PYPL   74.02 (+0.19%)
NFLX   335.83 (+2.27%)
S&P 500   3,980.13 (+0.23%)
DOW   32,368.18 (+0.41%)
QQQ   311.31 (+0.14%)
AAPL   160.17 (-0.05%)
MSFT   280.22 (-0.12%)
META   204.72 (-0.63%)
GOOGL   104.01 (-1.36%)
AMZN   99.01 (+0.90%)
TSLA   195.31 (+2.57%)
NVDA   267.83 (+0.01%)
NIO   8.97 (-1.10%)
BABA   86.06 (-0.97%)
AMD   96.75 (-1.23%)
T   18.84 (+1.24%)
F   11.46 (-0.43%)
MU   60.44 (-1.18%)
CGC   1.90 (+0.00%)
GE   92.70 (+1.46%)
DIS   95.25 (+1.24%)
AMC   4.40 (-1.57%)
PFE   40.24 (-0.37%)
PYPL   74.02 (+0.19%)
NFLX   335.83 (+2.27%)

Saudi Aramco to invest billions in Chinese petrochemicals

Mon., March 27, 2023 | The Associated Press

Saudi Aramco engineers escort reporters on a tour of the Hawiyah Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plant, which is designed to process 4.0 billion standard cubic feet per day of sweet gas, a natural gas that does not contain significant amounts of hydrogen sulfide, in Hawiyah, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, on June 28, 2021. Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco will invest billions of dollars in China's downstream petrochemicals industry, including the construction of a new refinery, the company said in deals announced Sunday and Monday.(AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco will invest billions of dollars in China's downstream petrochemicals industry, including the construction of a new refinery, the company said in deals announced Sunday and Monday.

The announcements came as the company posted a record profit of more than $160 billion in 2022 and as Saudi Arabia, a longtime U.S. ally, has developed closer ties with Beijing in recent years.

Aramco will acquire a 10% interest in China's Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. Ltd,, a purchase valued at $3.6 billion. Under a long-term sales agreement, Aramco will supply 480,000 barrels per day to Rongsheng affiliate Zhejiang Pettroleum and Chemical Co. Ltd., which owns and operates China's largest refining and chemicals complex.

“This announcement demonstrates Aramco’s long-term commitment to China and belief in the fundamentals of the Chinese petrochemicals sector," Aramco executive vice president Mohammed Al Qahtani said in a statement. "It also promises to secure a reliable supply of essential crude to one of China’s most important refiners.”

On Sunday, Aramco announced plans to construct a new refinery and petrochemical complex in northeastern China through a joint venture. Aramco, which holds a 30% stake in the Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company, would supply 210,000 barrels per day of crude to the complex.

Saudi Arabia has cultivated closer ties with both Russia and China in recent years. Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic ties for the first time since 2016 in a deal brokered by Beijing even as Riyadh announced a massive contract to buy commercial planes from U.S. manufacturer Boeing.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover

Recent Videos

Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet
Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet
Kroger Stock Signals New Highs in 2023
Kroger Stock Signals New Highs in 2023
Wendy’s, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Wendy's, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: