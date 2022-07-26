Saudi crown prince: First EU visit since Khashoggi killing

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,926.30 (-1.02%)
DOW   31,854.45 (-0.42%)
QQQ   295.46 (-1.60%)
AAPL   152.08 (-0.57%)
MSFT   251.07 (-3.00%)
META   160.71 (-3.56%)
GOOGL   105.00 (-2.33%)
AMZN   115.64 (-4.54%)
TSLA   777.22 (-3.49%)
NVDA   166.67 (-2.10%)
NIO   19.12 (-1.09%)
BABA   101.34 (+0.28%)
AMD   85.92 (-1.85%)
MU   60.36 (+0.35%)
CGC   2.41 (-5.12%)
T   18.37 (-0.86%)
GE   72.41 (+5.92%)
F   12.57 (-2.10%)
DIS   100.21 (-2.42%)
AMC   14.07 (-5.63%)
PFE   52.83 (+2.05%)
PYPL   77.74 (-4.79%)
NFLX   214.28 (-1.94%)
S&P 500   3,926.30 (-1.02%)
DOW   31,854.45 (-0.42%)
QQQ   295.46 (-1.60%)
AAPL   152.08 (-0.57%)
MSFT   251.07 (-3.00%)
META   160.71 (-3.56%)
GOOGL   105.00 (-2.33%)
AMZN   115.64 (-4.54%)
TSLA   777.22 (-3.49%)
NVDA   166.67 (-2.10%)
NIO   19.12 (-1.09%)
BABA   101.34 (+0.28%)
AMD   85.92 (-1.85%)
MU   60.36 (+0.35%)
CGC   2.41 (-5.12%)
T   18.37 (-0.86%)
GE   72.41 (+5.92%)
F   12.57 (-2.10%)
DIS   100.21 (-2.42%)
AMC   14.07 (-5.63%)
PFE   52.83 (+2.05%)
PYPL   77.74 (-4.79%)
NFLX   214.28 (-1.94%)
S&P 500   3,926.30 (-1.02%)
DOW   31,854.45 (-0.42%)
QQQ   295.46 (-1.60%)
AAPL   152.08 (-0.57%)
MSFT   251.07 (-3.00%)
META   160.71 (-3.56%)
GOOGL   105.00 (-2.33%)
AMZN   115.64 (-4.54%)
TSLA   777.22 (-3.49%)
NVDA   166.67 (-2.10%)
NIO   19.12 (-1.09%)
BABA   101.34 (+0.28%)
AMD   85.92 (-1.85%)
MU   60.36 (+0.35%)
CGC   2.41 (-5.12%)
T   18.37 (-0.86%)
GE   72.41 (+5.92%)
F   12.57 (-2.10%)
DIS   100.21 (-2.42%)
AMC   14.07 (-5.63%)
PFE   52.83 (+2.05%)
PYPL   77.74 (-4.79%)
NFLX   214.28 (-1.94%)
S&P 500   3,926.30 (-1.02%)
DOW   31,854.45 (-0.42%)
QQQ   295.46 (-1.60%)
AAPL   152.08 (-0.57%)
MSFT   251.07 (-3.00%)
META   160.71 (-3.56%)
GOOGL   105.00 (-2.33%)
AMZN   115.64 (-4.54%)
TSLA   777.22 (-3.49%)
NVDA   166.67 (-2.10%)
NIO   19.12 (-1.09%)
BABA   101.34 (+0.28%)
AMD   85.92 (-1.85%)
MU   60.36 (+0.35%)
CGC   2.41 (-5.12%)
T   18.37 (-0.86%)
GE   72.41 (+5.92%)
F   12.57 (-2.10%)
DIS   100.21 (-2.42%)
AMC   14.07 (-5.63%)
PFE   52.83 (+2.05%)
PYPL   77.74 (-4.79%)
NFLX   214.28 (-1.94%)

Saudi crown prince: First EU visit since Khashoggi killing

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that triggered widespread international condemnation.

Bin Salman, who is traveling with a large government and business delegation, met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and will attend the signing of a series of bilateral investment and defense agreements.

Khashoggi, a U.S.-based journalist, was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and his body was dismembered with a bone saw, according to Turkish officials.

A U.S. intelligence report, made public last year, said the crown prince likely approved the killing but he has denied any involvement.

Greece has forged close ties with Saudi Arabia in recent years as it seeks allies in the wider region to address long-standing tension with neighbor Turkey, mostly over sea boundaries and drilling rights. Last year, Greece and Saudi Arabia held joint military exercises out of the Greek island of Crete, and Athens lent the kingdom a missile battery from its Patriot air defense system.

The two countries are also planning a data cable link worth a reported 800 million euros that would run under the Mediterranean Sea and be completed in 2025.

The Saudi Prince’s trip to Greece follows his meeting earlier with month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with President Joe Biden. Mitsotakis visited Saudi Arabia last October and met the crown prince who also later received visits from French President Emmanuel Macron and the outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastBear Market Tips For Active Traders

In this episode, Kate chats with Dan Raju, CEO of trading platform Tradier. Dan has a unique perspective on how traders and investors are behaving in these market conditions, as well as who’s trading what. You may be surprised at what he’s identified.

Listen Now to Bear Market Tips For Active Traders

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.