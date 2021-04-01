Saudi minister urges caution on oil production levels

Storage tanks are seen at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to $49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Saudi Arabia's energy minister took a cautious view of any increase in oil production as members of the OPEC cartel met Thursday with allied non-member countries to decide production levels.
Speaking ahead of the meeting, Abulaziz bin Salman said the approach taken at the alliance's gathering last month to leave production levels largely unchanged had been correct, given the ongoing uncertainty about the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unfortunately, we have been proved right by subsequent developments," he said.
OPEC and allied non-members — dubbed OPEC Plus — have decided to meet monthly to review the production cuts of just over 7 million barrels per day imposed to restrain the decline in oil prices due to the pandemic recession, which has cut the demand for fuel. On top of that, Saudi Arabia has been keeping 1 million barrels a day off the market as part of voluntary cuts on its own.
Bin Salman said that “until the evidence of recovery is undeniable, we should retain this cautious stance ... the waves are still tall and the seas remain rough.” He singled out the ongoing coronavirus restrictions on activity in Europe, which is enduring a new wave of infections amid a slow vaccine rollout.
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a tweet ahead of the meeting that she had “a productive call” with bin Salman and that the two “reaffirmed the importance of international cooperation to ensure affordable and reliable sources of energy for consumers.”
Oil-producing countries face conflicting pressures. Raising production before the demand is there risks sending prices lower. But lower production levels deprive state budgets of money at a difficult time.
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak sounded a more optimistic tone, saying “the situation has improved” since the March meeting. Russia has typically pressed for higher production levels in the face of Saudi restraint. One reason is that Russia can balance its state budget at lower oil prices than the Saudis can.
Oil prices rose after bin Salman's comments, trading 2.3% higher on the day at $60.53 per barrel in trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude rose 1.9% to $63.95 per barrel. OPEC's production restraint and ongoing economic recovery has helped prices recover from around $48 per barrel for NYMEX crude at the start of the year.
7 Outdoor Recreation Stocks For Growth And Dividends
If American’s liked outdoor activities before, they love them even more now. The COVID-19 pandemic has done many things, and one of them is reinvigorating American’s love of the outdoors. Data from across the industry shows a sustained uptick in revenue that has the entire complex moving higher.
The RV Industry Association, for example, reports shipments of RVs are up greater than 30% in 2020 and are expected to grow another 20% or more in 2021. If data from the two of the industry’s largest manufacturers are any indication, that forecast is very conservative.
And the gains aren’t limited to RVs. Everything that has anything to do with outdoor recreation is booming. Sales at Dicks Sporting Goods, an iconic brand for retail and the outdoors, has seen a sustained 20% increase in revenue since the 2nd quarter shutdowns. If anything, revenue in this sector is being held back by rapidly declining inventory and tight shipping conditions.
The stocks we are about to show all have something in common; the outdoors. Within the group, you will find everything from RVs to Radios and everything in between an outdoor enthusiast could need or want. Some pay dividends and some don’t, but all will deliver solid returns to investors in 2021.
View the "7 Outdoor Recreation Stocks For Growth And Dividends".