Saudi oil company Aramco says it will increase production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, up from 12 million. Posted on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 By The Associated Press Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on StocktwitsPrint this articleShare by Email DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi oil company Aramco says it will increase production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, up from 12 million. Free Email Newsletter Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter: Most Read This Week 3 Stocks to Watch for Bargain Basement Entries3 Gold Stocks to Buy NowCan Nokia (NOK) Win the 5G Race? Behind the scenes, scientists prep for COVID-19 vaccine testCanopy Growth (CGC) Burns Out: Facilities Shuttered, 500 Jobs LostStocks That Aren't Healthcare That Will Get A Boost From The CoronavirusHow to Recognize Signs of a Bear MarketWhat Analysts are Saying About the Coronavirus Selloff: Is the Bottom In Sight?Kroger May Be a Sneaky Good Way to Play the CoronavirusTwo Consumer Stock To Buy Today, One To Avoid Recent Articles Oil Has Worst Day in 3 Decades3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from Coronavirus ContagionTwo Consumer Stock To Buy Today, One To AvoidBe Careful Chasing the Stockpiling-Themed StocksWhat Analysts are Saying About the Coronavirus Selloff: Is the Bottom In Sight?Where To Find Growth In 20203 Gold Stocks to Buy Now3 Stocks to Watch for Bargain Basement EntriesA Turning Point For Chipotle But Is It For The Better?Can Nokia (NOK) Win the 5G Race? Search Headlines: