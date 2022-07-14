Save $40 Off This Top Golf Simulator — Deal Ending Soon





Whether you're sticking around this summer or you're traveling for business or pleasure, you might find yourself out on the links. Sure, you might want your travel to be productive but if you're golfing with potential clients, it can be! However, it's unlikely somebody is going to want to do business with you if you're spending all day searching for your golf balls.

Get your game in a better place and have a ton of fun while doing it with this at-home golf simulator. It's on sale for an extra $10 off until July 14 as part of our Deal Days promotion.

TruGolf Mini is paired with E6 CONNECT software which provides analytics, full course play, practice ranges, games, and more. E6 CONNECT is one of the top interactive swing studios on the market, working to analyze and display swing data after every shot so you can better understand your game. That way, absolutely every shot is a learning experience and not just an empty miss. The TruGolf Mini sensor gathers all data in real-time, capturing club face angle, angle of attack, swing tempo, and club path to more accurately reproduce shots and then use the swing analyzer to help you improve on your next shot.

With TruGolf, you can practice with the impact trainer to improve your power and accuracy, you can jump into skill-building challenges and exercises designed for everyday golfers, or you can play 97 3D rendered golf courses and mini-games to have fun while you're getting better. (The courses include some of the world's most famous.)

Give your golf game a boost this summer. During our Deal Days promotion, you can get the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator for just $189.99 (reg. $229). Hurry, sale ends July 14.

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.