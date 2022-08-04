QQQ   323.98 (+0.34%)
AAPL   166.28 (+0.09%)
MSFT   282.96 (+0.17%)
META   169.89 (+0.65%)
GOOGL   118.65 (+0.48%)
AMZN   140.67 (+0.82%)
TSLA   937.74 (+1.69%)
NVDA   191.66 (+1.44%)
NIO   21.38 (+5.32%)
BABA   98.91 (+3.33%)
AMD   100.47 (+2.43%)
MU   64.31 (+0.09%)
T   18.36 (-0.05%)
CGC   2.94 (+0.68%)
GE   74.20 (-0.72%)
F   15.63 (-0.38%)
DIS   108.78 (-0.22%)
AMC   18.71 (+2.75%)
PYPL   96.50 (-1.45%)
PFE   49.50 (-0.72%)
NFLX   229.75 (+1.33%)
Save $40 on This Smart Door Lock Today

Thu., August 4, 2022


Entrepreneurs all over the world are so concerned with cybersecurity these days, it's easy to overlook physical security. Especially since many people are working from home rather than in the office, you may just assume that your confidential documents and files will remain safe.

Well, that's not always the case, and you owe it to yourself to take that extra precaution to protect your home, office, and everything in it. Fortunately, you can do so at a discount when you purchase the BOSMA Aegis Smart Door Lock. Through August, it's on sale for just $79.99 (reg. $119) when you use promo code SMARTLOCK at checkout.

This lock works with your existing deadbolt to turn it into a smart lock. It simply replaces the indoor portion of your existing deadbolt so you can keep your current key as a traditional backup.

The Aegis installs extremely easily — all you have to do is stick it on your door by the deadbolt, connect it to the app, and you're done. The lock uses bank-grade AES-128 advanced encryption to prevent people from gaining access to your lock, but it gives you remote and guest access to unlock or lock your door from anywhere, anytime using the app. You can share lock access with family members and guests so they can come and go when you're away, or you can set up your smart lock to auto-lock when you leave and auto-unlock when you return home. Plus, you can use your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to control the lock with your voice.

If someone does break in, the lock detects the invasion and triggers an automatic siren while notifying you immediately. The six-axis sensor also notes when the door is left ajar, letting you know before you leave for the day.

If you want to go even further, you can connect your smart lock to an entire Bosma Sentry system, allowing you to unlock your door with a fingerprint and add motion detection and facial-recognition capabilities to your lock.

Safeguard your home and office. Get the BOSMA Aegis Smart Door Lock for $79.99 (reg. $119) when you use promo code SMARTLOCK through the month of August.

Prices subject to change.


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".

