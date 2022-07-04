×
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech
Top NGO calls Switzerland 'safe haven' for Russian oligarchs
Key players granted bail in Buffalo Billion corruption case
Asian shares mixed, oil steady ahead of July 4 holiday in US
World shares mostly higher ahead of July 4 holiday in US
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech
Top NGO calls Switzerland 'safe haven' for Russian oligarchs
Key players granted bail in Buffalo Billion corruption case
Asian shares mixed, oil steady ahead of July 4 holiday in US
World shares mostly higher ahead of July 4 holiday in US
Scale Your Design Production Automatically with Robolly

Sunday, July 3, 2022


Great products and services don't become great simply because the founder says they are. You need a message and marketing plan that convinces people of why that product or service is so unique.

In a crowded marketplace, high-quality design can make a huge difference in your marketing, but designers are expensive and it's not the easiest skill to learn overnight.

When you're in need of fast, effective design, Robolly Graphic Automation is an outstanding solution. Rated a perfect 5 stars on Capterra, Product Hunt, and Trustpilot, Robolly is an innovative cloud service that helps you personalize, streamline, and scale your visual marketing automatically with a fraction of the effort and time.

Working with Robolly is simple. Just design a template once in the online editor or choose from more than 100 pre-made templates. Enter messaging data via form, CSV, integration, or API, and let Robolly automatically render captivating visuals in a wide array of variants, formats, and sizes.

Once it's done, you'll be able to mass-produce branded Instagram content, consistent YouTube thumbnails, banner ads, and much, much more. Robolly is a simple, quick solution to streamline your personalized graphics production, whether you're trying to draw visitors to your website, promote an event, or practically anything else.

Robolly's integrations and seamless template editor make it an effective tool for small businesses, agencies, and design amateurs. Plus, the company's multiple plans offer something for every customer.

For a limited time, you can get a lifetime Enthusiast Plan with a 100 render/month limit for just $29. Upgrade to a Professional Plan with a 1,000 render/month limit for just $79, a Business Plan (5,000 render/month limit) for $149, or a Power User Plan (10,000 render/month limit) for $199. Plus, from now until July 5th, take an extra 20 percent off any order over $100 with promo code JULY20.

Prices subject to change.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".

