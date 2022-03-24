S&P 500   4,456.24
DOW   34,358.50
QQQ   351.83
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Putin wants 'unfriendly countries' to pay rubles for gas
Stocks fall on Wall Street as crude oil prices climb again
Live updates: As many as 15,000 Russians killed in fighting
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Amid protests, Europe limited in curbing high energy prices
Live updates: Russia invokes nuclear arsenal as deterrence
S&P 500   4,456.24
DOW   34,358.50
QQQ   351.83
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Putin wants 'unfriendly countries' to pay rubles for gas
Stocks fall on Wall Street as crude oil prices climb again
Live updates: As many as 15,000 Russians killed in fighting
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Amid protests, Europe limited in curbing high energy prices
Live updates: Russia invokes nuclear arsenal as deterrence
S&P 500   4,456.24
DOW   34,358.50
QQQ   351.83
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Putin wants 'unfriendly countries' to pay rubles for gas
Stocks fall on Wall Street as crude oil prices climb again
Live updates: As many as 15,000 Russians killed in fighting
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Amid protests, Europe limited in curbing high energy prices
Live updates: Russia invokes nuclear arsenal as deterrence
S&P 500   4,456.24
DOW   34,358.50
QQQ   351.83
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Putin wants 'unfriendly countries' to pay rubles for gas
Stocks fall on Wall Street as crude oil prices climb again
Live updates: As many as 15,000 Russians killed in fighting
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Amid protests, Europe limited in curbing high energy prices
Live updates: Russia invokes nuclear arsenal as deterrence

Scandal at Japanese brokerage widens with executive's arrest

Thursday, March 24, 2022 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


People are reflected on a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. The scandal at a top Japanese brokerage widened as the vice president of SMBC Nikko Securities was arrested Thursday, March 24, 2022, and the company was charged with stock manipulation. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

TOKYO (AP) — The scandal at a top Japanese brokerage widened as the vice president of SMBC Nikko Securities was arrested Thursday and the company was charged with stock manipulation.

The arrest of Toshihiro Sato on charges of violating securities regulations followed arrests earlier this month of four other employees of the Tokyo-based company on the same charges.

The company and some employees are accused of propping up stock prices by putting in massive buy orders, prosecutors said.

Those arrested earlier denied wrongdoing, saying they were just carrying out normal procedures, according to Japanese media reports.

Sato’s comments were not immediately available, but the arrest highlights how Tokyo District Prosecutors suspect the top echelons of the company were involved in unlawful stock dealings.

SMBC Nikko did not return calls requesting comment. The company's CEO Yuichiro Kondo apologized at a news conference earlier this month about the scandal. He said the company was investigating internally to prevent a recurrence.

The latest arrest comes after the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, the government body overseeing stock transactions, filed formal accusations against SMBC Nikko and its workers.

Upon conviction, violation of the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a 10 million yen ($82,000) fine, or both. A company faces a fine of up to 700 million ($5.8 million).

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Should you invest $1,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group right now?

Before you consider Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group wasn't on the list.

While Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.