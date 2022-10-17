Scholz overrides allies, keeps 3 German nuke plants running

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,677.95 (+2.65%)
DOW   30,185.82 (+1.86%)
QQQ   270.02 (+3.56%)
AAPL   142.56 (+3.02%)
MSFT   238.00 (+4.13%)
META   134.30 (+5.95%)
GOOGL   100.12 (+3.69%)
AMZN   113.99 (+6.63%)
TSLA   219.95 (+7.30%)
NVDA   118.91 (+5.91%)
NIO   12.22 (+4.00%)
BABA   76.81 (+5.19%)
AMD   58.05 (+3.77%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.57 (+1.61%)
CGC   2.52 (+7.23%)
F   11.80 (+1.11%)
GE   68.64 (+1.58%)
DIS   97.35 (+3.07%)
AMC   6.33 (+5.50%)
PYPL   84.65 (+5.19%)
PFE   43.66 (+1.87%)
NFLX   245.14 (+6.58%)
S&P 500   3,677.95 (+2.65%)
DOW   30,185.82 (+1.86%)
QQQ   270.02 (+3.56%)
AAPL   142.56 (+3.02%)
MSFT   238.00 (+4.13%)
META   134.30 (+5.95%)
GOOGL   100.12 (+3.69%)
AMZN   113.99 (+6.63%)
TSLA   219.95 (+7.30%)
NVDA   118.91 (+5.91%)
NIO   12.22 (+4.00%)
BABA   76.81 (+5.19%)
AMD   58.05 (+3.77%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.57 (+1.61%)
CGC   2.52 (+7.23%)
F   11.80 (+1.11%)
GE   68.64 (+1.58%)
DIS   97.35 (+3.07%)
AMC   6.33 (+5.50%)
PYPL   84.65 (+5.19%)
PFE   43.66 (+1.87%)
NFLX   245.14 (+6.58%)
S&P 500   3,677.95 (+2.65%)
DOW   30,185.82 (+1.86%)
QQQ   270.02 (+3.56%)
AAPL   142.56 (+3.02%)
MSFT   238.00 (+4.13%)
META   134.30 (+5.95%)
GOOGL   100.12 (+3.69%)
AMZN   113.99 (+6.63%)
TSLA   219.95 (+7.30%)
NVDA   118.91 (+5.91%)
NIO   12.22 (+4.00%)
BABA   76.81 (+5.19%)
AMD   58.05 (+3.77%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.57 (+1.61%)
CGC   2.52 (+7.23%)
F   11.80 (+1.11%)
GE   68.64 (+1.58%)
DIS   97.35 (+3.07%)
AMC   6.33 (+5.50%)
PYPL   84.65 (+5.19%)
PFE   43.66 (+1.87%)
NFLX   245.14 (+6.58%)
S&P 500   3,677.95 (+2.65%)
DOW   30,185.82 (+1.86%)
QQQ   270.02 (+3.56%)
AAPL   142.56 (+3.02%)
MSFT   238.00 (+4.13%)
META   134.30 (+5.95%)
GOOGL   100.12 (+3.69%)
AMZN   113.99 (+6.63%)
TSLA   219.95 (+7.30%)
NVDA   118.91 (+5.91%)
NIO   12.22 (+4.00%)
BABA   76.81 (+5.19%)
AMD   58.05 (+3.77%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.57 (+1.61%)
CGC   2.52 (+7.23%)
F   11.80 (+1.11%)
GE   68.64 (+1.58%)
DIS   97.35 (+3.07%)
AMC   6.33 (+5.50%)
PYPL   84.65 (+5.19%)
PFE   43.66 (+1.87%)
NFLX   245.14 (+6.58%)

Scholz overrides allies, keeps 3 German nuke plants running

Mon., October 17, 2022 | Frank Jordans, Associated Press

Smoke rises from the nuclear power plant of Nerckarwestheim in Neckarwestheim, Germany, Aug. 22, 2022. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ordered ministers Monday Oct. 17, 2022, to prepare to keep all of the country's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April, putting his foot down on an issue that had threatened to split his three-party government. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ordered ministers Monday to prepare to keep all of the country's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April, putting his foot down on an issue that had threatened to split his three-party government.

The decision comes as Germany tries to prevent a possible energy crunch due to cuts in fuel supplies from Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Scholz’s office said he announced the decision in a letter to the Cabinet, an unusual move reflecting the deep divisions that had riven his junior coalition partners on the issue in recent weeks.

The environmentalist Greens, led by Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck, had argued that only two nuclear plants in southern Germany — Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 — should be able to keep operating beyond the scheduled shutdown on Dec. 31 to ease possible power shortages over the winter.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats had suggested all three — including the Emsland reactor in the northwest — should stay online, even beyond April if necessary. Some Free Democrats had even called for three other nuclear plants that were shut down last year to be powered up again in the face of high energy prices and possible blackouts.

Successive German governments have committed to ending the country's use of nuclear power by the end of the year as part of its transition to safe, renewable energy.

But the war in Ukraine, which has resulted in a sharp cut in natural gas supplies from Russia to Europe, prompted Germany to reactivate old coal and oil-fired power plants. Climate activists such as Sweden's Greta Thunberg, and others, have argued that it's a mistake for Germany to switch off its existing nuclear plants if that means burning more planet-heating fossil fuels.

Experts say the nuclear power plants are mainly needed to maintain grid stability at times of high electricity demand — including from neighboring France, whose own nuclear reactors have faced a series of problems this year.


In addition to temporarily extending the lifetime of Germany's nuclear plants, Scholz said his Social Democrat-led government will propose “ambitious" legislation to increase energy efficiency, enshrining in law a plan to end coal use in western Germany by 2030 and building new power plants that can burn hydrogen.

Germany's energy industry lobby group BDEW welcomed the temporary delay in phasing out nuclear power.

“The government should now devote all of its energy to quickly taking the necessary decisions for securing an affordable and climate-friendly energy supply in the short and long-term,” its chief executive, Kerstin Andreae, told the Handelsblatt business daily.

But Greenpeace criticized the decision, saying recent suspected attacks on gas pipelines and rail infrastructure highlighted the risks to Germany's nuclear reactors.

“In an age of hybrid warfare, the (nuclear power plants) must not stay online a day longer, continuing to operate them is absolutely irresponsible,” the environmental group said.

___

Follow all AP stories on the impact of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.