Scientists say new climate law is likely to reduce warming

S&P 500   4,305.20 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,152.01 (+0.71%)
QQQ   332.28 (-0.23%)
AAPL   173.03 (-0.09%)
MSFT   292.71 (-0.26%)
META   179.47 (-0.79%)
GOOGL   121.70 (-0.31%)
AMZN   144.78 (+1.12%)
TSLA   919.69 (-0.89%)
NVDA   188.79 (-0.80%)
NIO   20.91 (-1.83%)
BABA   92.65 (-1.65%)
AMD   100.20 (-0.80%)
MU   63.86 (-1.30%)
T   18.57 (+0.98%)
CGC   3.78 (-1.05%)
F   16.43 (+0.67%)
GE   81.07 (+1.58%)
DIS   124.96 (+0.56%)
AMC   24.81 (+2.48%)
PYPL   102.08 (+0.56%)
PFE   49.86 (+0.22%)
NFLX   245.69 (-1.37%)
S&P 500   4,305.20 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,152.01 (+0.71%)
QQQ   332.28 (-0.23%)
AAPL   173.03 (-0.09%)
MSFT   292.71 (-0.26%)
META   179.47 (-0.79%)
GOOGL   121.70 (-0.31%)
AMZN   144.78 (+1.12%)
TSLA   919.69 (-0.89%)
NVDA   188.79 (-0.80%)
NIO   20.91 (-1.83%)
BABA   92.65 (-1.65%)
AMD   100.20 (-0.80%)
MU   63.86 (-1.30%)
T   18.57 (+0.98%)
CGC   3.78 (-1.05%)
F   16.43 (+0.67%)
GE   81.07 (+1.58%)
DIS   124.96 (+0.56%)
AMC   24.81 (+2.48%)
PYPL   102.08 (+0.56%)
PFE   49.86 (+0.22%)
NFLX   245.69 (-1.37%)
S&P 500   4,305.20 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,152.01 (+0.71%)
QQQ   332.28 (-0.23%)
AAPL   173.03 (-0.09%)
MSFT   292.71 (-0.26%)
META   179.47 (-0.79%)
GOOGL   121.70 (-0.31%)
AMZN   144.78 (+1.12%)
TSLA   919.69 (-0.89%)
NVDA   188.79 (-0.80%)
NIO   20.91 (-1.83%)
BABA   92.65 (-1.65%)
AMD   100.20 (-0.80%)
MU   63.86 (-1.30%)
T   18.57 (+0.98%)
CGC   3.78 (-1.05%)
F   16.43 (+0.67%)
GE   81.07 (+1.58%)
DIS   124.96 (+0.56%)
AMC   24.81 (+2.48%)
PYPL   102.08 (+0.56%)
PFE   49.86 (+0.22%)
NFLX   245.69 (-1.37%)
S&P 500   4,305.20 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,152.01 (+0.71%)
QQQ   332.28 (-0.23%)
AAPL   173.03 (-0.09%)
MSFT   292.71 (-0.26%)
META   179.47 (-0.79%)
GOOGL   121.70 (-0.31%)
AMZN   144.78 (+1.12%)
TSLA   919.69 (-0.89%)
NVDA   188.79 (-0.80%)
NIO   20.91 (-1.83%)
BABA   92.65 (-1.65%)
AMD   100.20 (-0.80%)
MU   63.86 (-1.30%)
T   18.57 (+0.98%)
CGC   3.78 (-1.05%)
F   16.43 (+0.67%)
GE   81.07 (+1.58%)
DIS   124.96 (+0.56%)
AMC   24.81 (+2.48%)
PYPL   102.08 (+0.56%)
PFE   49.86 (+0.22%)
NFLX   245.69 (-1.37%)

Scientists say new climate law is likely to reduce warming

Tue., August 16, 2022 | Seth Borenstein, AP Science Writer


Employees of NY State Solar, a residential and commercial photovoltaic systems company, install an array of solar panels on a roof, Aug. 11, 2022, in the Long Island hamlet of Massapequa, N.Y. Massive incentives for clean energy in the U.S. law signed Tuesday, Aug. 16, by President Joe Biden should reduce future global warming “not a lot, but not insignificantly either,” according to a climate scientist who led an independent analysis of the climate package. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Massive incentives for clean energy in the U.S. law signed Tuesday by President Joe Biden should reduce future global warming “not a lot, but not insignificantly either,” according to a climate scientist who led an independent analysis of the package.

Even with nearly $375 billion in tax credits and other financial enticements for renewable energy in the law, the United States still isn’t doing its share to help the world stay within another few tenths of a degree of warming, a new analysis by Climate Action Tracker says. The group of scientists examines and rates each country’s climate goals and actions. It still rates American action as “insufficient" but hailed some progress.

“This is the biggest thing to happen to the U.S. on climate policy,” said Bill Hare, the Australia-based director of Climate Analytics which puts out the tracker. “When you think back over the last decades, you know, not wanting to be impolite, there’s a lot of talk, but not much action.”

This is action, he said. Not as much as Europe, and Americans still spew twice as much heat-trapping gases per person as Europeans, Hare said. The U.S. has also put more heat-trapping gas into the air over time than any other nation.

Before the law, Climate Action Tracker calculated that if every other nation made efforts similar to those of the U.S., it would lead to a world with catastrophic warming — 5.4 to 7.2 degrees (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) above pre-industrial times. Now in the best case scenario, which Hare said is reasonable and likely, U.S. actions, if mimicked, would lead to only 3.6 degrees (2 degrees Celsius) of warming. If things don’t work quite as optimistically as Hare thinks, it would be 5.4 degrees (3 degrees Celsius) of warming, the analysis said.

Even that best case scenario falls short of the overarching internationally accepted goal of limiting warming to 2.7 degrees warming (1.5 degrees Celsius) since pre-industrial times. And the world has already warmed 2 degrees (1.1 degrees Celsius) since the mid-19th century.


Other nations “who we know have been holding back on coming forward with more ambitious policies and targets” are now more likely to take action in a “significant spillover effect globally,” Hare said. He said officials from Chile and a few Southeast Asian countries, which he would not name, told him this summer that they were waiting for U.S. action first.

And China “won’t say this out loud, but I think will see the U.S. move as something they need to match,” Hare said.

Scientists at the Climate Action Tracker calculated that without any other new climate policies, U.S. carbon dioxide emissions in 2030 will shrink to 26% to 42% below 2005 levels, which is still short of the country’s goal of cutting emissions in half. Analysts at the think tank Rhodium Group calculated pollution cuts of 31% to 44% from the new law.

Other analysts and scientists said the Climate Action Tracker numbers makes sense.

“The contributions from the U.S. to greenhouse gas emissions are huge,” said Princeton University climate scientist Gabriel Vecchi. “So reducing that is definitely going to have a global impact.”

Samantha Gross, director of climate and energy at the Brookings Institution, called the new law a down payment on U.S. emission reductions.

“Now that this is done, the U.S. can celebrate a little, then focus on implementation and what needs to happen next,” Gross said.

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.