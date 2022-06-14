×
S&P 500   3,749.63
DOW   30,516.74
QQQ   275.41
Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher 
The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix 
SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Stock declines signal a bear market; here’s what that means
Markets tumble worldwide, bear market growls on Wall Street
Scotland leader to start campaign for new independence vote

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

Nicola Sturgeon
The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, is interviewed, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Washington. Sturgeon spoke to the Associated Press Tuesday on her first US visit since the COVID lockdown. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

LONDON (AP) — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is starting her campaign for a second independence referendum on Tuesday, arguing that Scotland would be economically better off outside the United Kingdom.

Sturgeon, who leads the Scottish National Party as well as the devolved government in Scotland, says she will release the first in a series of papers laying out the case for independence.

Scotland rejected independence in a 2014 referendum, with 55% of voters saying they wanted to remain part of the United Kingdom. The U.K.-wide government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposes a new vote on independence, saying the issue was settled in that vote.

But Sturgeon argues that the landscape has changed since then, most importantly because of Britain’s departure from the European Union, a policy opposed by a majority of people in Scotland.

“Had we known in 2014 everything we know now about the path the U.K. would have taken then, I’ve got no doubt Scotland would have voted yes back then,” Sturgeon said in an interview with the BBC.


7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".


