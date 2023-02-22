Search suspended for 50 missing in China mine collapse

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,991.05
DOW   33,045.09
QQQ   294.25
Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
How the Ultra Rich Pick Their Stocks (Ad)pixel
Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
How the Ultra Rich Pick Their Stocks (Ad)pixel
It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 
Free Stock Analysis Report: See the Right Way to Analyze Stocks (Ad)pixel
Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm 
JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
S&P 500   3,991.05
DOW   33,045.09
QQQ   294.25
Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
How the Ultra Rich Pick Their Stocks (Ad)pixel
Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
How the Ultra Rich Pick Their Stocks (Ad)pixel
It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 
Free Stock Analysis Report: See the Right Way to Analyze Stocks (Ad)pixel
Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm 
JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
S&P 500   3,991.05
DOW   33,045.09
QQQ   294.25
Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
How the Ultra Rich Pick Their Stocks (Ad)pixel
Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
How the Ultra Rich Pick Their Stocks (Ad)pixel
It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 
Free Stock Analysis Report: See the Right Way to Analyze Stocks (Ad)pixel
Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm 
JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
S&P 500   3,991.05
DOW   33,045.09
QQQ   294.25
Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
How the Ultra Rich Pick Their Stocks (Ad)pixel
Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
How the Ultra Rich Pick Their Stocks (Ad)pixel
It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 
Free Stock Analysis Report: See the Right Way to Analyze Stocks (Ad)pixel
Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm 
JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?

Search suspended for 50 missing in China mine collapse

Wed., February 22, 2023 | The Associated Press

Police officers stand at a checkpoint along a road near the site of a collapsed open pit mine in Alxa League in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. An open pit mine collapsed in China's northern Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday, killing multiple people and leaving dozens more missing, state media reported. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING (AP) — The search for at least 50 people missing since an open pit coal mine collapsed in northern China has been suspended following an additional landslide at the gigantic facility, state media reported Thursday.

At least two people were killed and six injured in Wednesday’s disaster in the vast Inner Mongolia region’s Alxa League. The number of missing has been put at between 50 and 53, with no word yet on their condition.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the landslide struck at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, about five hours after one of the pit's walls caved in, burying workers and mining trucks under an estimated 10 million cubic meters (3.5 million tons) of sand and rock.

About 900 rescuers with heavy equipment had arrived on the scene, including a team from the Ministry of Emergency Management who have been devising a rescue plan, according to state media reports. As of early Thursday, work remained suspended due to safety concerns, Xinhua said, and it remained unclear when it would resume.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded “all-out efforts in search and rescue” and for “ensuring the safety of people’s lives and property and maintaining overall social stability.”

The company running the mine, Inner Mongolia Xinjing Coal Industry Co. Ltd., was cited and fined last year for multiple safety violations ranging from insecure access routes to the mining surface to unsafe storage of volatile materials and a lack of training for its safety overseers, according to the news website The Paper.

Inner Mongolia is a key region for mining of coal and various minerals and rare earths, which critics say has ravaged the original landscape of mountains, grassy steppes and deserts.

China overwhelmingly relies on coal for power generation but has tried to reduce the number of deadly mine accidents through a greater emphasis on safety and the closure of smaller operations that lacked necessary equipment.


Most mining deaths are attributed to explosions caused by the buildup of methane and coal dust, or to drownings caused when miners break into shafts that had been abandoned due to flooding.

China has recorded a slew of deadly industrial and construction accidents in recent months as a result of poor safety training and regulation, official corruption and a tendency to cut corners by companies seeking to make profits. The economy has slowed, partly as a result of draconian lockdowns and quarantines imposed under the now-abandoned “zero COVID” policy.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
10

Recent Videos

Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values
Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Ford Stock Presents Buying Opportunity...Again
Ford Stock Presents Buying Opportunity...Again

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: