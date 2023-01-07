Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   268.80
MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Bombshell economy exposé (Ad)
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Bombshell economy exposé (Ad)
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Expanding Employee Perks This Year May Be Easier With a Costco Membership
NYC hospitals prep for nurse strike amid negotiations
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   268.80
MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Bombshell economy exposé (Ad)
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Bombshell economy exposé (Ad)
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Expanding Employee Perks This Year May Be Easier With a Costco Membership
NYC hospitals prep for nurse strike amid negotiations
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   268.80
MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Bombshell economy exposé (Ad)
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Bombshell economy exposé (Ad)
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Expanding Employee Perks This Year May Be Easier With a Costco Membership
NYC hospitals prep for nurse strike amid negotiations
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   268.80
MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Bombshell economy exposé (Ad)
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Bombshell economy exposé (Ad)
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Expanding Employee Perks This Year May Be Easier With a Costco Membership
NYC hospitals prep for nurse strike amid negotiations

Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm

Sat., January 7, 2023 | Gene Johnson, Associated Press

This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat on mobile devices. On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, Seattle Public Schools filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, suing the tech giants behind TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, seeking to hold them accountable for the mental health crisis among youth. (AP Photo)

SEATTLE (AP) — The public school district in Seattle has filed a novel lawsuit against the tech giants behind TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, seeking to hold them accountable for the mental health crisis among youth.

Seattle Public Schools filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court. The 91-page complaint says the social media companies have created a public nuisance by targeting their products to children.

It blames them for worsening mental health and behavioral disorders including anxiety, depression, disordered eating and cyberbullying; making it more difficult to educate students; and forcing schools to take steps such as hiring additional mental health professionals, developing lesson plans about the effects of social media, and providing additional training to teachers.

“Defendants have successfully exploited the vulnerable brains of youth, hooking tens of millions of students across the country into positive feedback loops of excessive use and abuse of Defendants’ social media platforms,” the complaint said. “Worse, the content Defendants curate and direct to youth is too often harmful and exploitive ....”

Meta, Google, Snap and TikTok did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday.

While federal law — Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — helps protect online companies from liability arising from what third-party users post on their platforms, the lawsuit argues that provision does not protect the tech giants' behavior in this case.

“Plaintiff is not alleging Defendants are liable for what third-parties have said on Defendants’ platforms but, rather, for Defendants’ own conduct,” the lawsuit said. “Defendants affirmatively recommend and promote harmful content to youth, such as pro-anorexia and eating disorder content."

The lawsuit says that from 2009 to 2019, there was on average a 30% increase in the number of Seattle Public Schools students who reported feeling “so sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks or more in a row" that they stopped doing some typical activities.


The school district is asking the court to order the companies to stop creating the public nuisance, to award damages, and to pay for prevention education and treatment for excessive and problematic use of social media.

While hundreds of families are pursuing lawsuits against the companies over harms they allege their children have suffered from social media, it's not clear if any other school districts have filed a complaint like Seattle's.

Internal studies revealed by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen in 2021 showed that the company knew that Instagram negatively affected teenagers by harming their body image and making eating disorders and thoughts of suicide worse. She alleged that the platform prioritized profits over safety and hid its own research from investors and the public.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2022

Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.

Get This Free Report
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2022 Cover
20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Recent Videos

Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Apple Stock Slides - What’s Going On Here!
Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: