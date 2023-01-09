QQQ   273.12 (+1.61%)
AAPL   131.65 (+1.57%)
MSFT   228.88 (+1.76%)
META   131.56 (+1.18%)
GOOGL   89.17 (+2.10%)
AMZN   89.06 (+3.46%)
TSLA   121.00 (+7.02%)
NVDA   157.49 (+5.99%)
NIO   10.82 (+4.34%)
BABA   110.45 (+2.84%)
AMD   67.57 (+5.64%)
T   19.09 (-2.25%)
MU   56.60 (-0.30%)
F   12.75 (+1.35%)
CGC   2.36 (-0.84%)
GE   73.10 (+1.61%)
DIS   94.07 (+0.16%)
AMC   3.87 (+0.52%)
PFE   49.68 (-2.44%)
PYPL   77.64 (+1.52%)
NFLX   318.79 (+1.03%)
QQQ   273.12 (+1.61%)
AAPL   131.65 (+1.57%)
MSFT   228.88 (+1.76%)
META   131.56 (+1.18%)
GOOGL   89.17 (+2.10%)
AMZN   89.06 (+3.46%)
TSLA   121.00 (+7.02%)
NVDA   157.49 (+5.99%)
NIO   10.82 (+4.34%)
BABA   110.45 (+2.84%)
AMD   67.57 (+5.64%)
T   19.09 (-2.25%)
MU   56.60 (-0.30%)
F   12.75 (+1.35%)
CGC   2.36 (-0.84%)
GE   73.10 (+1.61%)
DIS   94.07 (+0.16%)
AMC   3.87 (+0.52%)
PFE   49.68 (-2.44%)
PYPL   77.64 (+1.52%)
NFLX   318.79 (+1.03%)
QQQ   273.12 (+1.61%)
AAPL   131.65 (+1.57%)
MSFT   228.88 (+1.76%)
META   131.56 (+1.18%)
GOOGL   89.17 (+2.10%)
AMZN   89.06 (+3.46%)
TSLA   121.00 (+7.02%)
NVDA   157.49 (+5.99%)
NIO   10.82 (+4.34%)
BABA   110.45 (+2.84%)
AMD   67.57 (+5.64%)
T   19.09 (-2.25%)
MU   56.60 (-0.30%)
F   12.75 (+1.35%)
CGC   2.36 (-0.84%)
GE   73.10 (+1.61%)
DIS   94.07 (+0.16%)
AMC   3.87 (+0.52%)
PFE   49.68 (-2.44%)
PYPL   77.64 (+1.52%)
NFLX   318.79 (+1.03%)
QQQ   273.12 (+1.61%)
AAPL   131.65 (+1.57%)
MSFT   228.88 (+1.76%)
META   131.56 (+1.18%)
GOOGL   89.17 (+2.10%)
AMZN   89.06 (+3.46%)
TSLA   121.00 (+7.02%)
NVDA   157.49 (+5.99%)
NIO   10.82 (+4.34%)
BABA   110.45 (+2.84%)
AMD   67.57 (+5.64%)
T   19.09 (-2.25%)
MU   56.60 (-0.30%)
F   12.75 (+1.35%)
CGC   2.36 (-0.84%)
GE   73.10 (+1.61%)
DIS   94.07 (+0.16%)
AMC   3.87 (+0.52%)
PFE   49.68 (-2.44%)
PYPL   77.64 (+1.52%)
NFLX   318.79 (+1.03%)

SEC charges former McDonald's CEO Easterbrook

Mon., January 9, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s former CEO Stephen Easterbrook has been charged by federal regulators with making false and misleading statements to investors about the circumstances leading to his firing in November 2019.

Easterbrook was ousted for engaging in an inappropriate personal relationship with a McDonald’s employee in violation of company policy, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in its order Monday, but the separation agreement with McDonald's concluded that his termination was without cause, which allowed him to keep substantial equity compensation that otherwise would have been forfeited.

“When corporate officers corrupt internal processes to manage their personal reputations or line their own pockets, they breach their fundamental duties to shareholders, who are entitled to transparency and fair dealing from executives,” said Gurbir Grewal, the SEC director of the Division of Enforcement. “By allegedly concealing the extent of his misconduct during the company’s internal investigation, Easterbrook broke that trust with – and ultimately misled – shareholders.”

McDonald's Corp. was also charged by the SEC for the incident, it said Monday, but due to its cooperation during the ensuing investigation, there is no financial penalty.

Should you invest $1,000 in McDonald's right now?

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Recent Videos

Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Apple Stock Slides - What’s Going On Here!
Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: