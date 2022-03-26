Sector Surge Sends 2 Cannabis Stocks Higher Out of the Gate

The cannabis sector is in the spotlight, after news that the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to consider a cannabis decriminalization bill next week. Naturally, pot stocks are on fire today, two of which are Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL). Earlier, TLRY surged over 14%, while SNDL jumped as high as 13.2%, though both stocks have since moved off their session highs.

Tilray stock recently hit a March 15 low of $7.78 -- its lowest level since December of 2020. However, the stock has been climbing since then, and is now extending yesterday's impressive 21.9% gain. Plus, today's pop has the equity breaking above its 100-day moving average, which has put pressure on the shares since April of 2021.

Penny stock SNDL was adding to its rally as well, but is now trading flat after securing a 23.1% win yesterday. It's also worth noting that short interest represents 11.2% of the stock's available float. Year-to-date, the equity is up 33%.

Options traders are bombarding the sector today, with both stocks seeing more trading volume than they've had all year. SNDL options are being picked up at 16 times their typical intraday average, while TLRY options are being traded at 19 times what's typically seen. The most popular SNDL option is the weekly 4/1 1-strike call, and the most active for TLRY is the weekly 3/25 8-strike call, with new positions being bought to open there.

At times of volatility, it can be hard for even experienced investors to stay the course. Yet over time, stocks have consistently increased in value. And growth stocks tend to be among the ones that show the largest gains. Growth stocks are companies that analysts believe will grow at a rate that is significantly above the market average.These stocks are also characterized by companies that invest a significant portion of its profits back into its business in order to accelerate growth. This is opposed to value stocks that make returning a portion of its profits to shareholders a priority. This typically occurs in the form of a dividend. One misconception of growth stocks is that they have a high correlation with the market. It’s true that when the market is moving higher, these stocks tend to outperform. However, when the market is moving lower, these stocks sometimes perform better.So why should you consider buying growth stocks now? The reason is this. In many cases, the company’s underlying fundamentals are still positive, but the sentiment has changed. And that means it’s a good time to buy these stocks on sale.