Sector Surge Sends 2 Cannabis Stocks Higher Out of the Gate

The cannabis sector is in the spotlight, after news that the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to consider a cannabis decriminalization bill next week. Naturally, pot stocks are on fire today, two of which are Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL). Earlier, TLRY surged over 14%, while SNDL jumped as high as 13.2%, though both stocks have since moved off their session highs.

Tilray stock recently hit a March 15 low of $7.78 -- its lowest level since December of 2020. However, the stock has been climbing since then, and is now extending yesterday's impressive 21.9% gain. Plus, today's pop has the equity breaking above its 100-day moving average, which has put pressure on the shares since April of 2021.

Penny stock SNDL was adding to its rally as well, but is now trading flat after securing a 23.1% win yesterday. It's also worth noting that short interest represents 11.2% of the stock's available float. Year-to-date, the equity is up 33%.

Options traders are bombarding the sector today, with both stocks seeing more trading volume than they've had all year. SNDL options are being picked up at 16 times their typical intraday average, while TLRY options are being traded at 19 times what's typically seen. The most popular SNDL option is the weekly 4/1 1-strike call, and the most active for TLRY is the weekly 3/25 8-strike call, with new positions being bought to open there.

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen. Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.