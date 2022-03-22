S&P 500   4,461.18
DOW   34,552.99
QQQ   350.08
Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
Live updates: Russia warns of diplomatic breakdown with US
Workers go on strike at California refinery owned by Chevron
Stocks turn lower on Wall Street after best week since 2020
3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
Live updates: US: Russia does not have air superiority yet
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
S&P 500   4,461.18
DOW   34,552.99
QQQ   350.08
Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
Live updates: Russia warns of diplomatic breakdown with US
Workers go on strike at California refinery owned by Chevron
Stocks turn lower on Wall Street after best week since 2020
3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
Live updates: US: Russia does not have air superiority yet
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
S&P 500   4,461.18
DOW   34,552.99
QQQ   350.08
Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
Live updates: Russia warns of diplomatic breakdown with US
Workers go on strike at California refinery owned by Chevron
Stocks turn lower on Wall Street after best week since 2020
3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
Live updates: US: Russia does not have air superiority yet
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
S&P 500   4,461.18
DOW   34,552.99
QQQ   350.08
Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
Live updates: Russia warns of diplomatic breakdown with US
Workers go on strike at California refinery owned by Chevron
Stocks turn lower on Wall Street after best week since 2020
3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
Live updates: US: Russia does not have air superiority yet
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022

Security strike at German airports causes cancellations

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | The Associated Press


Travelers stand in front of a display board in an airport terminal in Hamburg, Germany, in the morning of Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Due to a warning strike by the trade union ver.di, the security checkpoint remains closed all day and no departures take place. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A strike on Tuesday by security staff at eight German airports — among them Frankfurt, a major intercontinental hub — led to widespread disruption and flight cancellations.

The ver.di union called the all-day strike at Frankfurt, Germany's busiest airport, as well as Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, Duesseldorf and Cologne-Bonn, before a round of pay talks with employers that is set for Thursday. It followed walkouts at several airports last week.

At Frankfurt, 108 out of the day's 790 planned flights had been canceled by Tuesday morning, German news agency dpa reported. Passengers due to start their journeys at the airport were unable to board, though passengers could transfer flights.

All 88 planned departures from Hamburg were canceled.

Security checks at German airports are under the supervision of federal police but largely conducted by private firms. Security officials in Bavaria are paid in line with a pay deal for public service employees and aren't striking.

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.