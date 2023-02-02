Semiconductor Stock Brushes Off Mixed Analyst Sentiment

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is up 6.3% at $79.87 at last check, after the chipmaker reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. At least five analysts have raised their price targets, including Benchmark to $93. Meanwhile, Craig Hallum downgraded AMD to "hold" from "buy," while three others cut their price objectives, with Mizuho lowering it to $90 from $95.

Overall options volume is running at four times the usual intraday volume, with 245,000 calls and 135,000 puts exchanged so far today. Most popular is the weekly 2/3 80-strike call, followed by the 82-strike call in that series, with new positions being opened at both.

This preference for bullish bets marks a sentiment shift. The is per the equity's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) 1.00, which stands higher than 86% of annual readings, indicating short-term options traders have rarely been more put biased.





Advanced Micro Devices stock is today trading at its highest level since mid-September, while looking to overcome a long-term ceiling at the $80 level, after bouncing off a recent floor at the $72 region. In the last three months, AMD Has added 36.3%. Furthermore, the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a high 90 out of 100, meaning AMD has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations over the past year.is today trading at its highest level since mid-September, while looking to overcome a long-term ceiling at the $80 level, after bouncing off a recent floor at the $72 region. In the last three months, AMD Has added 36.3%.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here