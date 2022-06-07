×
S&P 500   4,096.47
DOW   32,783.03
QQQ   307.22
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times 
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
Semiconductor Stock in Options Bulls' Good Graces

Monday, June 6, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is down 0.6% to trade at $105.64 this afternoon. The semiconductor concern recently staged a bounce off its May 12, roughly one-year low of $83.27, and last week settled above its 80-day moving average for the first time since January. AMD is today pacing for its third-straight close above this trendline, and earlier surged to its highest trading level in about two months, though it remains down roughly 27% in 2022.

 

AMD 80 Day

Despite the volatility it's faced over the last few months, Advanced Micro Devices stock is on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of names that have attracted the highest weekly options volume within the past two weeks. According to this data, 3,970,827 calls and 2,695,648 puts were exchanged in this two-week time period. The 5/27 100-strike call stood out as the most popular contract by far, followed by the 102-strike call in the same weekly series.

MAO 0606

This penchant for calls is nothing new. This is per the security's 50-day call/put volume ratio of 1.82 over at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) that ranks in the 97th percentile of its annual range, which implies a healthier-than usual appetite for long calls in the last 10 weeks.

These options traders are in luck, too, as now seems like an ideal time to weigh in on AMD's next move higher. Advanced Micro Devices stock has usually outperformed volatility expectations, per its Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranking of 95 out of 100.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile


