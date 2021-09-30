Senate confirms Rohit Chopra as next director of CFPB

S&P 500   4,307.54 (-1.19%)
DOW   33,843.92 (-1.59%)
QQQ   357.96 (-0.37%)
AAPL   141.50 (-0.93%)
MSFT   281.92 (-0.73%)
FB   339.39 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   2,673.52 (-0.50%)
TSLA   775.48 (-0.75%)
AMZN   3,285.04 (-0.49%)
NVDA   207.16 (+0.97%)
BABA   148.05 (+0.32%)
NIO   35.63 (+1.42%)
CGC   13.86 (+0.73%)
GE   103.03 (-3.06%)
MU   70.98 (-0.92%)
AMD   102.90 (+2.54%)
T   27.01 (-1.42%)
F   14.16 (-0.98%)
ACB   6.92 (+2.67%)
DIS   169.17 (-2.03%)
PFE   43.01 (-1.19%)
BA   219.94 (-2.41%)
AMC   38.06 (+7.09%)
S&P 500   4,307.54 (-1.19%)
DOW   33,843.92 (-1.59%)
QQQ   357.96 (-0.37%)
AAPL   141.50 (-0.93%)
MSFT   281.92 (-0.73%)
FB   339.39 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   2,673.52 (-0.50%)
TSLA   775.48 (-0.75%)
AMZN   3,285.04 (-0.49%)
NVDA   207.16 (+0.97%)
BABA   148.05 (+0.32%)
NIO   35.63 (+1.42%)
CGC   13.86 (+0.73%)
GE   103.03 (-3.06%)
MU   70.98 (-0.92%)
AMD   102.90 (+2.54%)
T   27.01 (-1.42%)
F   14.16 (-0.98%)
ACB   6.92 (+2.67%)
DIS   169.17 (-2.03%)
PFE   43.01 (-1.19%)
BA   219.94 (-2.41%)
AMC   38.06 (+7.09%)
S&P 500   4,307.54 (-1.19%)
DOW   33,843.92 (-1.59%)
QQQ   357.96 (-0.37%)
AAPL   141.50 (-0.93%)
MSFT   281.92 (-0.73%)
FB   339.39 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   2,673.52 (-0.50%)
TSLA   775.48 (-0.75%)
AMZN   3,285.04 (-0.49%)
NVDA   207.16 (+0.97%)
BABA   148.05 (+0.32%)
NIO   35.63 (+1.42%)
CGC   13.86 (+0.73%)
GE   103.03 (-3.06%)
MU   70.98 (-0.92%)
AMD   102.90 (+2.54%)
T   27.01 (-1.42%)
F   14.16 (-0.98%)
ACB   6.92 (+2.67%)
DIS   169.17 (-2.03%)
PFE   43.01 (-1.19%)
BA   219.94 (-2.41%)
AMC   38.06 (+7.09%)
S&P 500   4,307.54 (-1.19%)
DOW   33,843.92 (-1.59%)
QQQ   357.96 (-0.37%)
AAPL   141.50 (-0.93%)
MSFT   281.92 (-0.73%)
FB   339.39 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   2,673.52 (-0.50%)
TSLA   775.48 (-0.75%)
AMZN   3,285.04 (-0.49%)
NVDA   207.16 (+0.97%)
BABA   148.05 (+0.32%)
NIO   35.63 (+1.42%)
CGC   13.86 (+0.73%)
GE   103.03 (-3.06%)
MU   70.98 (-0.92%)
AMD   102.90 (+2.54%)
T   27.01 (-1.42%)
F   14.16 (-0.98%)
ACB   6.92 (+2.67%)
DIS   169.17 (-2.03%)
PFE   43.01 (-1.19%)
BA   219.94 (-2.41%)
AMC   38.06 (+7.09%)

Senate confirms Rohit Chopra as next director of CFPB

Thursday, September 30, 2021 | Ken Sweet, AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate narrowly approved President Biden's pick to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday, giving the bureau a director who is likely to embrace an aggressive “watchdog” role, similar to how the agency operated under former President Obama.

Rohit Chopra's nomination was approved 50-48, with Vice President Kamala Harris earlier having to cast a tie-breaking vote to end debate. Republicans were united in opposition against Chopra.

Before his approval, Chopra held one of the Democrat seats on the Federal Trade Commission, often using his position to publicly advocate for higher penalties and enforcement against companies were found to have committed wrongdoing. A then GOP-controlled Senate unanimously confirmed Chopra to his FTC commissioner job in 2018, a point Democrats made during debates about his nomination when it became clear no Republican would vote to approve him this time.

Chopra, 39, also held several high-ranking positions at the CFPB during the Obama administration as well, including the top job handling student loan issues.

“Chopra has a long history of protecting consumers,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who is the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee.

Chopra is the CFPB's third permanent director since the bureau was created by the Dodd-Frank Act, the law passed after the 2008 financial crisis that overhauled the entire banking and financial system. Kathy Kraninger, who was former President Donald Trump's choice to run the bureau, was asked to resign by President Joe Biden on his first day in office.

During the Trump administration, the CFPB drastically scaled back its enforcement actions, both in number and size, and it relegated concerns, such as fair lending, to a much smaller position inside the bureau. It was a stark contrast to how the bureau was run under the Obama administration, where it aggressively collected fines from banks and credit card companies and returned billions of dollars in damages to borrowers.

President Biden's choice for the CFPB's acting director, Dave Uejio, has used his position to pivot the bureau sharply back to its original mission.

Republicans have long held an ideological opposition to the CFPB, due to its structure with a single director and because it is funded through the Federal Reserve instead of the traditional Congressional appropriations process. That criticism abated somewhat when Kraninger ran the bureau due to her more business-friendly approach.

"I have grave concerns that Commissioner Chopra would return the CFPB to the lawless, overreaching, highly politicized agency it was during the Obama administration," said Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the ranking Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, during his speech opposing the nomination.


7 Travel Stocks to Buy as Summer Kicks Into High Gear

The last 18 months have created much uncertainty in the market. And it has been a catalyst for the gamification of stock trading. However, there was one prediction that looked like a good bet then and does even more so now. That prediction was that Americans would begin to travel en masse as soon as they possibly could.

While America may not be back to a pre-pandemic normal, it’s much closer than it was just six months ago. And Americans are making investors in travel stocks very happy.

But is this a case of the easy gains being gone? Should investors be concerned about the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that is causing public health restrictions to be enacted in certain areas of the world?

At this point, neither of those statements seems to be true. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation that focuses on travel stocks. We’ve looked at different sectors of the travel category and selected a sample of companies whose stocks look like good investments for the rest of 2021 and likely beyond.

View the "7 Travel Stocks to Buy as Summer Kicks Into High Gear".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.