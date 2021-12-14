Senate poised to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default

S&P 500   4,610.28 (-1.26%)
DOW   35,479.07 (-0.48%)
QQQ   384.44 (-1.99%)
AAPL   172.49 (-1.85%)
MSFT   324.93 (-4.26%)
FB   331.44 (-0.91%)
GOOGL   2,847.82 (-2.36%)
AMZN   3,339.30 (-1.53%)
TSLA   935.90 (-3.16%)
NVDA   275.23 (-2.27%)
BABA   126.15 (+3.20%)
NIO   31.62 (-6.06%)
CGC   9.17 (-1.50%)
AMD   133.04 (-0.57%)
MU   83.56 (-0.94%)
GE   92.32 (-0.87%)
T   22.58 (+0.62%)
F   19.52 (-4.45%)
DIS   149.59 (-0.56%)
PFE   55.78 (+1.05%)
AMC   23.68 (+1.89%)
ACB   5.87 (-2.00%)
BA   195.85 (-0.79%)
S&P 500   4,610.28 (-1.26%)
DOW   35,479.07 (-0.48%)
QQQ   384.44 (-1.99%)
AAPL   172.49 (-1.85%)
MSFT   324.93 (-4.26%)
FB   331.44 (-0.91%)
GOOGL   2,847.82 (-2.36%)
AMZN   3,339.30 (-1.53%)
TSLA   935.90 (-3.16%)
NVDA   275.23 (-2.27%)
BABA   126.15 (+3.20%)
NIO   31.62 (-6.06%)
CGC   9.17 (-1.50%)
AMD   133.04 (-0.57%)
MU   83.56 (-0.94%)
GE   92.32 (-0.87%)
T   22.58 (+0.62%)
F   19.52 (-4.45%)
DIS   149.59 (-0.56%)
PFE   55.78 (+1.05%)
AMC   23.68 (+1.89%)
ACB   5.87 (-2.00%)
BA   195.85 (-0.79%)
S&P 500   4,610.28 (-1.26%)
DOW   35,479.07 (-0.48%)
QQQ   384.44 (-1.99%)
AAPL   172.49 (-1.85%)
MSFT   324.93 (-4.26%)
FB   331.44 (-0.91%)
GOOGL   2,847.82 (-2.36%)
AMZN   3,339.30 (-1.53%)
TSLA   935.90 (-3.16%)
NVDA   275.23 (-2.27%)
BABA   126.15 (+3.20%)
NIO   31.62 (-6.06%)
CGC   9.17 (-1.50%)
AMD   133.04 (-0.57%)
MU   83.56 (-0.94%)
GE   92.32 (-0.87%)
T   22.58 (+0.62%)
F   19.52 (-4.45%)
DIS   149.59 (-0.56%)
PFE   55.78 (+1.05%)
AMC   23.68 (+1.89%)
ACB   5.87 (-2.00%)
BA   195.85 (-0.79%)
S&P 500   4,610.28 (-1.26%)
DOW   35,479.07 (-0.48%)
QQQ   384.44 (-1.99%)
AAPL   172.49 (-1.85%)
MSFT   324.93 (-4.26%)
FB   331.44 (-0.91%)
GOOGL   2,847.82 (-2.36%)
AMZN   3,339.30 (-1.53%)
TSLA   935.90 (-3.16%)
NVDA   275.23 (-2.27%)
BABA   126.15 (+3.20%)
NIO   31.62 (-6.06%)
CGC   9.17 (-1.50%)
AMD   133.04 (-0.57%)
MU   83.56 (-0.94%)
GE   92.32 (-0.87%)
T   22.58 (+0.62%)
F   19.52 (-4.45%)
DIS   149.59 (-0.56%)
PFE   55.78 (+1.05%)
AMC   23.68 (+1.89%)
ACB   5.87 (-2.00%)
BA   195.85 (-0.79%)

Senate poised to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | Brian Slodysko, Associated Press

Chuck Schumer
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference after the weekly Democratic policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate was poised Tuesday to lift the nation's debt limit by $2.5 trillion under a deal struck between party leaders, defusing a volatile issue until after next year's midterm elections while saddling majority Democrats with a tough vote.

The vote comes just one day before a deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, after which the nation would be at risk of a crippling default. The bill is expected to clear the Senate on a party-line vote that garners no Republican support, with swift passage by the House likely to follow before it then heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.

For months, Republicans have used debt limit increases to sabre-rattle about Democrats' big-spending social and environmental agenda while pledging to staunchly oppose any efforts to increase in the debt limit.

In striking a deal, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell backtracked on his past words. But he also got much of what he wanted: an arrangement in which Democrats have to take a politically difficult vote with no Republican support while increasing the limit by a specific dollar figure that is sure to appear in future attack ads.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed the agreement, which will allow Democrats to pass the bill without the threat of a Republican-led filibuster.

“This is about paying debt accumulated by both parties, so I'm pleased Republicans and Democrats came together,” the New York Democrat said on the chamber's floor Tuesday.

McConnell, meanwhile, used the occasion to attack Democrats for their “socialist spending spree.”

“If they jam through another taxing and spending spree this massive debt increase will just be the beginning,” the Kentucky Republican said.

Yet Republican arguments against debt limit increases often ignore inconvenient facts.

The nation’s current debt load of $28.9 trillion has been racking up for decades. Major drivers include popular spending programs, like Social Security and Medicare, interest on the debt and recent COVID-19 relief packages. But taxation is also a major factor, and a series of tax cuts enacted by Republican presidents in recent decades has added to it, too.

The national debt includes $7.8 trillion heaped onto the pile during Donald Trump’s four-year presidency, an analysis of Treasury records shows. The GOP-championed 2017 tax cut is projected to add between $1 trillion and $2 trillion to the debt, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.


7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.

However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.

That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.

However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.

View the "7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.