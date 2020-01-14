S&P 500   3,283.15 (-0.15%)
DOW   28,939.67 (+0.11%)
QQQ   220.08 (-0.39%)
AAPL   312.68 (-1.35%)
FB   219.06 (-1.28%)
MSFT   162.13 (-0.70%)
GOOGL   1,430.59 (-0.66%)
AMZN   1,869.44 (-1.16%)
CGC   23.85 (+3.20%)
NVDA   247.28 (-1.87%)
BABA   226.49 (-1.73%)
MU   57.52 (+0.12%)
TSLA   537.92 (+2.49%)
AMD   48.21 (-1.09%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.79 (+5.29%)
F   9.29 (+0.54%)
NFLX   338.69 (-0.07%)
BAC   35.32 (+0.74%)
GILD   64.20 (-0.17%)
DIS   145.20 (+0.92%)
S&P 500   3,283.15 (-0.15%)
DOW   28,939.67 (+0.11%)
QQQ   220.08 (-0.39%)
AAPL   312.68 (-1.35%)
FB   219.06 (-1.28%)
MSFT   162.13 (-0.70%)
GOOGL   1,430.59 (-0.66%)
AMZN   1,869.44 (-1.16%)
CGC   23.85 (+3.20%)
NVDA   247.28 (-1.87%)
BABA   226.49 (-1.73%)
MU   57.52 (+0.12%)
TSLA   537.92 (+2.49%)
AMD   48.21 (-1.09%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.79 (+5.29%)
F   9.29 (+0.54%)
NFLX   338.69 (-0.07%)
BAC   35.32 (+0.74%)
GILD   64.20 (-0.17%)
DIS   145.20 (+0.92%)
S&P 500   3,283.15 (-0.15%)
DOW   28,939.67 (+0.11%)
QQQ   220.08 (-0.39%)
AAPL   312.68 (-1.35%)
FB   219.06 (-1.28%)
MSFT   162.13 (-0.70%)
GOOGL   1,430.59 (-0.66%)
AMZN   1,869.44 (-1.16%)
CGC   23.85 (+3.20%)
NVDA   247.28 (-1.87%)
BABA   226.49 (-1.73%)
MU   57.52 (+0.12%)
TSLA   537.92 (+2.49%)
AMD   48.21 (-1.09%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.79 (+5.29%)
F   9.29 (+0.54%)
NFLX   338.69 (-0.07%)
BAC   35.32 (+0.74%)
GILD   64.20 (-0.17%)
DIS   145.20 (+0.92%)
S&P 500   3,283.15 (-0.15%)
DOW   28,939.67 (+0.11%)
QQQ   220.08 (-0.39%)
AAPL   312.68 (-1.35%)
FB   219.06 (-1.28%)
MSFT   162.13 (-0.70%)
GOOGL   1,430.59 (-0.66%)
AMZN   1,869.44 (-1.16%)
CGC   23.85 (+3.20%)
NVDA   247.28 (-1.87%)
BABA   226.49 (-1.73%)
MU   57.52 (+0.12%)
TSLA   537.92 (+2.49%)
AMD   48.21 (-1.09%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.79 (+5.29%)
F   9.29 (+0.54%)
NFLX   338.69 (-0.07%)
BAC   35.32 (+0.74%)
GILD   64.20 (-0.17%)
DIS   145.20 (+0.92%)
Log in

Senate Republicans plan vote on US-Mexico-Canada trade act

Posted on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 By Andrew Taylor, Associated Press


Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., accompanied by Sen. Joni Ernst R-Iowa, and other senators, speaks outside of the Senate chamber, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans controlling the Senate are taking advantage of delays in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial to speed up a vote on a modified North American trade pact.

Thursday's expected vote promises sweeping bipartisan support for legislation implementing the terms of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. It would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump and many lawmakers blames for shipping U.S. manufacturing jobs to Mexico.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced the vote at his weekly news conference Tuesday.

The Senate vote would follow a sweeping vote in the Democratic-controlled House last month and would send the legislation to Trump for his signature. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi played a central role in modifying the pact further to assuage allies in organized labor, such as AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.

The agreement is projected to have only a modest impact on the economy. But it gives lawmakers from both parties the chance to support an agreement sought by farmers, ranchers and business owners anxious to move past the months of trade tensions that have complicated spending and hiring decisions.

Trump made tearing up NAFTA a hallmark of his presidential run in 2016 as he tried to win over working-class voters in states such as Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The new pact contains provisions designed to nudge manufacturing back to the United States. For example, it requires that 40% to 45% of cars eventually be made in countries that pay autoworkers at least $16 an hour — that is, in the United States and Canada and not in Mexico.


More on MarketBeat
10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own
20 Stocks Analysts Can20 Stocks Analysts Can't Stop Upgrading
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio
10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $1010 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10
15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love
Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy NowBest Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now
12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel