Senate votes to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default

S&P 500   4,634.09 (-0.75%)
DOW   35,544.18 (-0.30%)
QQQ   388.20 (-1.04%)
AAPL   174.33 (-0.80%)
MSFT   328.34 (-3.26%)
FB   333.74 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,878.14 (-1.32%)
AMZN   3,381.83 (-0.28%)
TSLA   958.51 (-0.82%)
NVDA   283.37 (+0.62%)
BABA   126.58 (+3.55%)
NIO   32.30 (-4.04%)
CGC   9.15 (-1.72%)
AMD   135.60 (+1.35%)
MU   83.29 (-1.26%)
GE   92.11 (-1.10%)
T   22.29 (-0.67%)
F   20.05 (-1.86%)
DIS   149.10 (-0.88%)
PFE   55.54 (+0.62%)
AMC   24.50 (+5.42%)
ACB   5.87 (-2.00%)
BA   195.50 (-0.96%)
S&P 500   4,634.09 (-0.75%)
DOW   35,544.18 (-0.30%)
QQQ   388.20 (-1.04%)
AAPL   174.33 (-0.80%)
MSFT   328.34 (-3.26%)
FB   333.74 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,878.14 (-1.32%)
AMZN   3,381.83 (-0.28%)
TSLA   958.51 (-0.82%)
NVDA   283.37 (+0.62%)
BABA   126.58 (+3.55%)
NIO   32.30 (-4.04%)
CGC   9.15 (-1.72%)
AMD   135.60 (+1.35%)
MU   83.29 (-1.26%)
GE   92.11 (-1.10%)
T   22.29 (-0.67%)
F   20.05 (-1.86%)
DIS   149.10 (-0.88%)
PFE   55.54 (+0.62%)
AMC   24.50 (+5.42%)
ACB   5.87 (-2.00%)
BA   195.50 (-0.96%)
S&P 500   4,634.09 (-0.75%)
DOW   35,544.18 (-0.30%)
QQQ   388.20 (-1.04%)
AAPL   174.33 (-0.80%)
MSFT   328.34 (-3.26%)
FB   333.74 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,878.14 (-1.32%)
AMZN   3,381.83 (-0.28%)
TSLA   958.51 (-0.82%)
NVDA   283.37 (+0.62%)
BABA   126.58 (+3.55%)
NIO   32.30 (-4.04%)
CGC   9.15 (-1.72%)
AMD   135.60 (+1.35%)
MU   83.29 (-1.26%)
GE   92.11 (-1.10%)
T   22.29 (-0.67%)
F   20.05 (-1.86%)
DIS   149.10 (-0.88%)
PFE   55.54 (+0.62%)
AMC   24.50 (+5.42%)
ACB   5.87 (-2.00%)
BA   195.50 (-0.96%)
S&P 500   4,634.09 (-0.75%)
DOW   35,544.18 (-0.30%)
QQQ   388.20 (-1.04%)
AAPL   174.33 (-0.80%)
MSFT   328.34 (-3.26%)
FB   333.74 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,878.14 (-1.32%)
AMZN   3,381.83 (-0.28%)
TSLA   958.51 (-0.82%)
NVDA   283.37 (+0.62%)
BABA   126.58 (+3.55%)
NIO   32.30 (-4.04%)
CGC   9.15 (-1.72%)
AMD   135.60 (+1.35%)
MU   83.29 (-1.26%)
GE   92.11 (-1.10%)
T   22.29 (-0.67%)
F   20.05 (-1.86%)
DIS   149.10 (-0.88%)
PFE   55.54 (+0.62%)
AMC   24.50 (+5.42%)
ACB   5.87 (-2.00%)
BA   195.50 (-0.96%)

Senate votes to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | Brian Slodysko, Associated Press

Chuck Schumer
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference after the weekly Democratic policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate approved legislation Tuesday to lift the nation's debt limit by $2.5 trillion under a deal struck between party leaders, defusing a volatile issue until after next year's midterm elections while saddling majority Democrats with a tough vote.

The 50-49 party line vote came just one day shy of a deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who warned last month that she was running out of maneuvering room to avoid the nation’s first-ever default. The measure now moves to the House where a vote could come as early as Tuesday night, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk.

“This is about paying debt accumulated by both parties, so I’m pleased Republicans and Democrats came together,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said of the agreement, which created a workaround that allowed Democrats to avoid a Republican filibuster.

Despite a seemingly straightforward name, the nation's debt limit does little to curtail future debt. Established in 1917, it instead serves as a brake on spending decisions already approved by Congress and the White House — some decades ago — that if left unpaid could cripple markets, send the economy into a tailspin and shake global confidence in the U.S.

That hasn't stopped Republican saber-rattling. For months, they've used the debt limit to attack Democrats' big-spending social and environmental agenda while pledging to staunchly oppose the current effort to increase the threshold. As recently as October, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would not "be a party to any future effort to mitigate the consequences of Democratic mismanagement.”

In striking a deal, McConnell backtracked on his word. But he also got much of what he wanted: Democrats taking a politically difficult vote without Republican support, while increasing the limit by a staggering dollar figure that is sure to appear in future attack ads.

“If they jam through another taxing and spending spree this massive debt increase will just be the beginning,” the Kentucky Republican said Tuesday.

The decision, however, has proven unpopular with some Republicans, particularly Donald Trump.

The former president has railed against the deal repeatedly, calling McConnell a “Broken Old Crow” who “didn’t have the guts to play the Debt Ceiling card, which would have given the Republicans a complete victory on virtually everything.”

“GET RID OF MITCH!” Trump said in a statement issued Sunday.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah also criticized the intricate process Schumer and McConnell agreed to, which he warned could be used in the future to “launder” potentially unpopular votes while bypassing the Senate's normal mode of operation.

Under the agreement, an amendment was made to an unrelated Medicare bill that passed last week with Republican votes. It created a one-time, fast-track process for raising the debt limit that allowed Democrats to do so with a simple majority, bypassing the 60 vote threshold to avoid a GOP filibuster.

Lee said the process was intended to make the Republican votes last week “appear as something other than helping Democrats raise the debt ceiling,” which he said Republican leadership “committed, in writing no less, not to do.”

Yet Republican arguments against debt limit increases often ignore inconvenient facts.

The nation’s current debt load of $28.9 trillion has been racking up for decades. Major drivers include popular spending programs, like Social Security and Medicare, interest on the debt and recent COVID-19 relief packages. But taxation is also a major factor, and a series of tax cuts enacted by Republican presidents in recent decades has added to it, too.

The national debt includes $7.8 trillion heaped onto the pile during Trump’s four-year presidency, an analysis of Treasury records shows. The GOP-championed 2017 tax cut is projected to add between $1 trillion and $2 trillion to the debt, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.


7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market

Despite many predictions of an imminent, and possibly severe, market correction, 2021 has been a great year for investors. And that’s particularly true for investors who invested in cyclical stocks. This group of stocks was hit hard as the economy ground to a halt. This makes sense because cyclical stocks move in the direction of the broader economy.

But that’s also why, almost immediately, many of these stocks began to come back. And with the economy reopening, these stocks continue to show strength.

Cyclical stocks are commonly dividend into companies that manufacture durable goods, non-durable goods, or deliver services. At any given time, one or more of these sectors has outperformed others. But for the most part investors that bought into cyclical stocks continue to be rewarded.

In this presentation, we’ll take a look at seven cyclical stocks that are proving to be resilient even as the market continues to baffle even the most experienced investors.

View the "7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.