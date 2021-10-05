September expansion is 16th straight for US service sector

S&P 500   4,356.63 (+1.31%)
DOW   34,420.99 (+1.23%)
QQQ   357.78 (+1.46%)
AAPL   141.31 (+1.56%)
MSFT   288.46 (+1.89%)
FB   331.67 (+1.67%)
GOOGL   2,719.81 (+1.74%)
TSLA   780.75 (-0.10%)
AMZN   3,249.74 (+1.88%)
NVDA   203.87 (+3.32%)
BABA   142.70 (+2.20%)
NIO   33.63 (+0.69%)
CGC   13.29 (+2.78%)
GE   105.05 (+0.14%)
MU   70.63 (+0.01%)
AMD   101.97 (+1.62%)
T   27.35 (+0.37%)
F   14.25 (-0.70%)
ACB   7.30 (+3.69%)
DIS   175.30 (+1.06%)
PFE   42.64 (+0.52%)
BA   224.55 (+0.34%)
AMC   37.54 (+2.09%)
S&P 500   4,356.63 (+1.31%)
DOW   34,420.99 (+1.23%)
QQQ   357.78 (+1.46%)
AAPL   141.31 (+1.56%)
MSFT   288.46 (+1.89%)
FB   331.67 (+1.67%)
GOOGL   2,719.81 (+1.74%)
TSLA   780.75 (-0.10%)
AMZN   3,249.74 (+1.88%)
NVDA   203.87 (+3.32%)
BABA   142.70 (+2.20%)
NIO   33.63 (+0.69%)
CGC   13.29 (+2.78%)
GE   105.05 (+0.14%)
MU   70.63 (+0.01%)
AMD   101.97 (+1.62%)
T   27.35 (+0.37%)
F   14.25 (-0.70%)
ACB   7.30 (+3.69%)
DIS   175.30 (+1.06%)
PFE   42.64 (+0.52%)
BA   224.55 (+0.34%)
AMC   37.54 (+2.09%)
S&P 500   4,356.63 (+1.31%)
DOW   34,420.99 (+1.23%)
QQQ   357.78 (+1.46%)
AAPL   141.31 (+1.56%)
MSFT   288.46 (+1.89%)
FB   331.67 (+1.67%)
GOOGL   2,719.81 (+1.74%)
TSLA   780.75 (-0.10%)
AMZN   3,249.74 (+1.88%)
NVDA   203.87 (+3.32%)
BABA   142.70 (+2.20%)
NIO   33.63 (+0.69%)
CGC   13.29 (+2.78%)
GE   105.05 (+0.14%)
MU   70.63 (+0.01%)
AMD   101.97 (+1.62%)
T   27.35 (+0.37%)
F   14.25 (-0.70%)
ACB   7.30 (+3.69%)
DIS   175.30 (+1.06%)
PFE   42.64 (+0.52%)
BA   224.55 (+0.34%)
AMC   37.54 (+2.09%)
S&P 500   4,356.63 (+1.31%)
DOW   34,420.99 (+1.23%)
QQQ   357.78 (+1.46%)
AAPL   141.31 (+1.56%)
MSFT   288.46 (+1.89%)
FB   331.67 (+1.67%)
GOOGL   2,719.81 (+1.74%)
TSLA   780.75 (-0.10%)
AMZN   3,249.74 (+1.88%)
NVDA   203.87 (+3.32%)
BABA   142.70 (+2.20%)
NIO   33.63 (+0.69%)
CGC   13.29 (+2.78%)
GE   105.05 (+0.14%)
MU   70.63 (+0.01%)
AMD   101.97 (+1.62%)
T   27.35 (+0.37%)
F   14.25 (-0.70%)
ACB   7.30 (+3.69%)
DIS   175.30 (+1.06%)
PFE   42.64 (+0.52%)
BA   224.55 (+0.34%)
AMC   37.54 (+2.09%)

September expansion is 16th straight for US service sector

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | Matt Ott, AP Business Writer


People shop at a Johnny Was clothing store in the luxury wing at the American Dream shopping mall in East Rutherford, N.J. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, grew again in September even as supply chain troubles persisted. The Institute for Supply Management reported Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 that its monthly survey of service industries rose to a reading of 61.9, following August’s reading of 61.7. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, grew again in September even as supply chain troubles persisted.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Tuesday that its monthly survey of service industries rose to a reading of 61.9, following August's reading of 61.7. The gauge hit a record high of 64.1 in July. The July figure was the fastest pace since this data series began in 2008.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth in service industries. The services index has shown growth for the past 16 months after two months of contraction in April and May of 2020 when the coronavirus triggered widespread shutdowns and millions of job losses.

Of the 18 service sectors surveyed, 17 reported growth in September, led by retail trade. The only one that contracted was the agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing sector.

Economists expect strength in the service sector to continue in the second half of this year, reflecting pent-up demand. But businesses are struggling to keep up with that demand due to supply chain problems and transportation delays.

“The slight uptick in the rate of expansion in the month of September continued the current period of strong growth for the services sector,” said Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM services survey panel. “However, ongoing challenges with labor resources, logistics, and materials are affecting the continuity of supply.”

As demand has outpaced supply, businesses have had to dip into inventories, which contracted for the fourth straight month. Order backlogs also increased at a faster pace and prices for nearly everything continue to climb.

On Friday, the ISM said its survey of manufacturing industries accelerated last month to the highest level since May, despite global supply chain disruptions.


7 Reddit Stocks That Have a Chance to Be Special

As a conservative investor, I have a grudging admiration for the small army of retail traders that are making their dreams come true. I’m talking, of course, about the group of day traders who have made a habit of finding low-priced stocks (particularly those with high short interest) and attempting to send them “to the moon.”

They are called meme stocks, casino stocks, or Reddit stocks (named for the website where some of these traders congregate). It all means the same thing. And as much as I say I admire the traders who have profited from these stocks, I do it from a safe distance.

Many of these stocks were penny stocks. And they were penny stocks for a reason. No amount of speculative rocket fuel is going to change that. But if you look at some of these stocks as objectively as possible, there may be hope.

And in this special presentation, we’re going to look at seven Reddit stocks that might just have a chance to have a life beyond this current mania phase.

View the "7 Reddit Stocks That Have a Chance to Be Special".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.